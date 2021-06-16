Ondo Election: Appeal Court Delivers Judgment Today

The judgement of the Court of Appeal, sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on the case between the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu; and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede; in the last governorship election in the state, will begin any moment from now.

It was, however, gathered that the judgement would be delivered virtually.

When contacted, the spokesperson for PDP in the state, Kennedy Peretei, confirmed the development.

He said, “The judgement will be delivered today as scheduled virtually, we have been informed but we are yet to get the code to connect, hopefully before the judgement commences, they will send it to us.”

In the same vein, the state chairman of the APC, Ade Adetimehin, also confirmed the development.

Meanwhile, the security agencies were seen patrolling the state capital to forestall the possible breakdown of law and order by the political thugs.

