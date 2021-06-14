‘Surrender and Seek Forgiveness’, Army Tells Boko Haram Insurgents

The Nigerian army has called on Boko Haram insurgents to drop their arms, “seek forgiveness and reconciliation”.

AA Eyitayo, the general officer commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Nigerian army, made the call on Sunday at an event organised for journalists by the army in Maiduguri, Borno state capital.

Eyitayo said Boko Haram insurgents are in a state of disarray, following the recent military onslaught against them.

He asked the insurgents to surrender and take advantage of the opportunity to be rehabilitated and reintegrated into society.

The brigadier-general, who is also the commander sector 1, operation Hadin Kai, asked the media to enlighten the insurgents about the call for them to “shun violence”.

“We are not here for bloodletting, nobody is happy that people are dying,” the GOC said.

“Some of them (insurgents) are listening to the media so it is good for us to appeal to them through the media to shun violence, turn up to seek forgiveness and reconciliation.”

