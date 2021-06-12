Adding Value: You Are Responsible for Your Success by Henry Ukazu

“There is an expiry date on blaming your parents for steering you in the wrong direction; the moment you are old enough to take the wheel, responsibility lies with you.” J.K. Rowling

Dear Destiny Friends,

It is human nature to apportion blame to people when life and situations don’t seem to favour us. We are quick to lay blames on our spouse, friends, children, siblings, parents, supervisors, government/economy, pastors, and even our enemies as the cause of our misfortunes. Don’t get me wrong, all these factors might play a role in one way or another, but the truth is that it is not always the case. The irony is when attaining success in life, we don’t usually have the same feeling compared to our failures.

If you blame the government or economy, just know that government or economy will always be around; if you blame it on negative people, you don’t have to be around negative people; if you blame it on background, there are people with a more disadvantaged background who weathered through the storm to succeed. If you blame it on not having a formal education, there are people who used the internet to learn free online classes. Moral: There’s no time life will be good and fair to all. You just must take each day the way they come.

If there’s one power every human has, it is the power of choice. At creature, Adam, was given the choice to eat from any tree apart from the forbidden tree, but due to the curiosity, Adam and Eve were driven out of the garden of Eden as they tasted the forbidden tree.

That singular act of Adam and Even can be regarded as the origin of failure of every living creature on earth. As a rational being, you have been given the power to control your life, but sometimes we give other beings power to control us. Imagine cooking food and disliking it because it doesn’t taste good as you may like it and then you turn around to blame someone as the cause.

If you are truly desirous of making an impact in your life, you must get up and do the needful. Nobody will do it for you.

Life is not easy anywhere. But the interesting part of life is that when you begin, the universe has a way of aligning with you. Nobody likes to help someone who is not willing to help himself/herself. All you are required to do is take the bold step.

It is always easy to wish for a good job, but sometimes we don’t put in the work of learning the necessary skills needed in the job, getting good grades, getting theoretical and practical training like internship/volunteer and even professional experience. Some people don’t even take the extra step of researching about the company and learning interview skills.

Even in marriage, many men/ladies want to get a good partner, but they fail to realize that they have to put in the work by first being a good partner because you attract who you are.

The hallmark of taking ownership of your success is accountability. You cannot take responsibility for your life without being accountable. Taking reasonability entails owning the situation. The problem with most people is that they are just too lazy to get up from their bed to do the work.

In the journey called life, you will not necessarily get what you desire, but you will certainly get what you deserve.

According to Dr. Yomi Garnett, when faced with a difficult situation of any sort, you must acknowledge it by not running away from it; you must accept the problem and see it as an opportunity to grow, and adjust by learning from it.

In order to take responsibility for your life, you must decide within yourself, you are not willing to accept the status quo, then set boundaries on what you are willing to tolerate. People without boundaries can be trespassed upon.

Taking responsibility of your life entails thinking through your actions. Taking responsibility creates trust. When you practice authentic responsibility, you will be authentic and accountable for your thoughts, words, and action. Being responsible and accountable is not easy if we are honest with ourselves. It involves being disciplined.

In conclusion, I will conclude with great quotes to keep you inspired on taking responsibility for your life.

“You must take personal responsibility. You cannot change the circumstances, the seasons, or the wind, but you can change yourself. That is something you have charge of.” Jim Roh

“The moment you take responsibility for everything in your life is the moment you can change anything in your life.” Hal Elrod

“There are two primary choices in life: To accept conditions as they exist, or accept the responsibility for changing them.” Dr. Denis Waitley

“You are always responsible for how you act, no matter how you feel. Remember, that.” Anonymous

“Accountability breeds responsibility.” Stephen R. Covey

“One day I realized that everything that I get out of life, is exclusively a result of my actions. That is the day I became a man.” Nav-Vii

“You must be the change you want to see in the world.” Mahatma Gandhi

“Personal responsibility is the willingness to completely accept choices that we have made throughout our life.” Asa Don Brown

“Who we become is the result of our disciplined actions.” Brendon Burchard

“It is only when you take responsibility for your life that you discover how powerful you truly are.” Allanah Hunt

“My life is immeasurably enriched by taking personal responsibility to do what I can, with what I have, where I am.” Rob Waldrop

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a mindset coach and public speaker. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com

