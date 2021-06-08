Entertainment

My Name is Now Big Wiz, Says Wizkid

Eric 2 days ago
Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has stepped up his name from the signature name to “Big Wiz”, few months after winning the Grammy Award.

It seems like the 30-year-old Grammy award winner has finally heeded the constant advice suggested by his music lovers to change his name from “Wizkid” since he has evolved from the young Wiz who made his debut in the Nigerian music industry in 2009 and also judging with his achievements in the music industry.

Taking to this advice, which signals his growth over the years, Wizkid changed his name in a recent update on his official photo and video sharing application, Instagram account bio section to “Big Wiz”.

The change of profile name came without prior notice, and without assurance as to whether or not it’s an official stage name change.

As of the time of this report, Wizkid social media giant, Twitter account, still retained the name “Wizkid” despite being active. His handle across both social media platforms also remained unchanged.

