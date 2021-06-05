Malami Orders Prosecution of Twitter Ban Violators

Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), has ordered the prosecution of those violating the ban on Twitter.

The directive is in a statement issued by Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, media aide of Malami, on Saturday.

On Friday, Lai Mohammed, minister of information, announced the indefinite suspension of Twitter.

Twitter’s suspension by the federal government came two days after a post by President Muhammadu Buhari on the 1967 civil war was deleted by the microblogging platform.

“The AGF directed the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF) at his office to swing into action and commence in earnest the process of prosecution of violators of the Federal Government De-activation of operations of Twitter in Nigeria.

“The DPPF is to liaise with the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, National Communication Communication (NCC) and other relevant government agencies to ensure the speedy prosecution of offenders without any further delay.”

TheCable

