Headline

Gulak Put Himself in Harm’s Way- Police

Editor 8 hours ago
0 23 Less than a minute

The Imo State Police Command has blamed Ahmed Gulak, the Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) who was shot dead on his way to the airport for not informing them about his movement.

A statement by SP Bala Elkannah, read “MURDER OF AHMED GULAK BY ARMED BANDITS.

On the 30/5/2021, at about 07:20hrs, armed bandits intercepted and attacked a Toyota Camry cab carrying Ahmed Gulak and two others who were on their way to Sam Mbakwe Airport to catch a flight.

Ahmed Gulak left his room at Protea Hotel without informing the Police nor sister agencies in view of the fragile security situation in the South East and Imo in particular. He left without any security escorts and while the cab driver took irregular route to the airport, six armed bandits who rode in a Toyota Sienna intercepted, identified and shot at Ahmed Gulak at around Umueze Obiangwu in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area close to the Airport.

The Commissioner of Police Imo CP Abutu Yaro, fdc has directed a discreet investigation into the matter as Tactical and Special forces have been deployed to cordone the area and arrest perpetrators.

Editor

Related Articles

Court Orders Jay Jay Okocha’s Arrest Over Tax Invasion

April 15, 2019

Buhari Has Endorsed Ize-Iyamu, Says Mai Buni

August 7, 2020

Breaking: Supporters Plan Massive Welcome Rally for Atiku on Arrival

January 19, 2019

Ogun Guber Poll: PDP’s Ladi Adebutu Dumps Party, Endorses APM’s Akinlade

March 7, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: