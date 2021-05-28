Adding Value: Life is in Stages by Henry Ukazu

Dear Destiny Friends,

If you are asked, what is life, what will be your response? Understanding life is a mystery we can not understand. According to some schools of thought, life is like a woman, you can never fully understand her. Human beings by nature are the most complex and difficult people you can ever relate with. Life itself is complex. The question now begins, how can one live through life?

Everything we do in life comes in stages, just like you can’t have a child in a month – from the moment of conception to natural birth – the same way it will take some time for a baby to crawl, walk and run. Life is in stages. You don’t become an expert in any field of life. You learn the basics before advancing to the next stage. That’s why there are levels of education. In a nutshell, life is a process, once you skip the process, you are likely to pay for it all, things being equal.

Even in attaining financial security, you must nurture the money, money respects process, I don’t believe in overnight success, because it lacks value, substance and understanding.

In this article, we shall be discussing the various stages your life can streamlined. As a Human Capacity coach, my purpose in life is to help humanity to discover their purpose, give their life meaning, help the needy, the downtrodden, inspire the world, and help people to unleash their potentials.

I didn't come into this space in one day, it took me a substantial amount of time, and a lot of processes were involved. This is my I am very big on self-discovery. As human beings, sometimes we ask ourselves, who am I? What's my purpose, what are my gifts, my passions, and my interest in life? These and many other questions are what we battle daily. Sometimes, we are even hard on our self, thinking we have lost it or when are we going to be successful.

Let me tell you, life is a process. You can never rush life no matter how fast you run. I remembered many years ago, I tried to promote my book, with my friends in high offices globally, I even had access to some of the world leaders and know people can link me up, but guess what, all effort to make the dream come true failed. On one faithful day, one of my mentors told me “Henry, you can never rush God, nor matter how far you try to rush life, you can never rush God”. In all honesty, that sentence hit me real hard. I only came to realize later in life that I needed to build capacity and brand myself very well before some of these great people will relate with me. This is just the truth about life.

For you to succeed in any meaningful project, you must be mentally prepared for it, and must put in the work. The hallmark of success starts with you. You can read all the books, pay for international training with the best teachers, and so on, but if you are not ready to do the work, you will still be on ground zero.

Life indeed is in stages, sometimes you have some work to do in the back room, you may need to take some courses and pass the exam before you move to the next stage, you may even need to experience some failures, gain experience and understanding in order to mature. At other times, you may need to get married, have kids, have a level of accomplishment before you hit the ground running. Every case is literally different. The point here is that life indeed stages. So, whenever you think you are losing, take a deep breath and ask yourself, have I done what I am supposed to do? If yes, then you must console yourself, maybe it’s not for you, it’s not the right time.

These are literally the stages of life; a young lady gets pregnant, and undergoes prenatal care, gives birth to a child, who then grows gradually into early childhood, middle childhood, adolescence, late adulthood before death comes in depending on when one is called to rest by our creator.

If we are to go further, infancy is between ages 0 and 3 years, and this is regarded as vitality age; early childhood is between 3 and 6 years, this is where the child is in playful mood; middle childhood is between 6 and 8 years, this is where the imagination of the child kicks in; and late childhood (9-11 years) is where the ingenuity of a child begins to develop; adolescence (12-20 years), this is where their passion begins to develop; early adulthood (20-35 years), this is where they begin to show their enterprise skills and ability; middle life (35- 50 years), this is called contemplation stage, where they decide their future; matured adulthood (50-80 years) this can be regarded as Benevolence stage, late adulthood(80+) which can be called wisdom age; and before death kicks in. Can you see why you need to follow process and not be hard on yourself.

Furthermore, you can apply this understanding from another perspective. First, you need to understand yourself by practicing self-discovery. This process requires lots of trials and errors. Then you commit to learning and developing yourself by learning all you need to learn before you can launch yourself in order to apply them. The final stage can be regarded as a legacy which is the hallmark of the experience you will leave for humanity as a trace of your life.

In conclusion, I don't know what your challenge might be or what you might be going through. You might even need someone to talk to.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a mindset coach and public speaker. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com

