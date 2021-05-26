Sultan Challenges Buhari to Tell Nigerians How Recovered Loot Was Spent

President Muhammadu Buhari has been challenged by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, to explain to Nigerians what he did with recovered loot, while urging anti-corruption agencies to be transparent.

He made this known on Tuesday during his speech at the zonal dialogue with stakeholders on the National Ethics and Integrity Policy, put together by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, in collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices (ICPC) and other Related Offences Commission for the North-West in Sokoto.

He tasked the Federal government to explain to Nigerians how much loots it had recovered and what they were being used for.

“Nigerians need (an) explanation on how much was recovered. Where is the money, and what are they doing with them?

“This explanation is necessary considering the state of our education and other infrastructure like roads which need serious government attention,” said the Sultan.

The monarch who was represented by the Wazirin Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu, urged anti-graft agencies to be wary of keeping mute on the recovered loot, which, according to him, will badly affect the fight against corruption in the country.

He also stressed the importance of public awareness in the fight against corruption.

Saharareporters

