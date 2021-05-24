Court of Appeal Voids EFCC’s Seizure of Mike Ozekhome’s Professional Fees

The Court of Appeal, Lagos Judicial Division, in a well considered judgement on Friday (May 14, 2021), dismissed an appeal filed by the EFCC against the judgement of Justice Abdulazuz Anka of the Federal High Court, Lagos, delivered on 3,2017, and held in favour of the Respondent, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN.

Justice Anka had defozen Ozekhome’s blocked account in Guaranty Trust Bank and vacated the interim ex parte order he earlier placed on the funds of Mike Ozekhome’s Chambers, at the instance of the EFCC.

The EFCC had obtained the interim ex parte order of forfeiture to freeze the money for 120 days, arguing that the 75m transfered to the account was proceed of unlawful activity, because it was paid to Ozekhome by the then sitting Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose,whom it said it was investigating.

The Court of Appeal in dismissing the appeal brought by the EFCC ( FRN), held that the EFCC had wrongfully obtained the ex parte order to freeze the account as the lower court lacked the jurisdiction to grant same and as the defendant could not have committed any infraction to warrant his account being blocked and frozen.

The court after hearing arguments from U. U. Buhari for the Appellant (FRN) and Ejieke Onuoha (for Ozekhome), held that there was uncontradicted evidence shown in invoices and receipts issued by Ozekhome to Fayose that the said sum represented part payment of his professional fees in the handling of various cases for Fayose across Nigeria.

It would be recalled that sometime in 2016, the EFCC had, through Justice I.B.M Idris, then of the Federal High Court, Lagos, frozen Governor Fayose ‘s accounts, accusing him of allegedly keeping proceed of unlawful activity. Fayose immediately engaged Ozekhome’s legal services and he approached the Federal High Court, Ado Ekiti, presided over by Justice Taiwo Taiwo, and challenged the ex parte freezing order granted by Justice Idris.

In a judgement delivered by Hon Justice Taiwo Taiwo, the Judge had found that the freezing order had been improperly granted and without jurisdiction in the first place, and upon suppression of material facts.

Fayose after the judgement went to his bank and withdrew 5 million naira from his defrozen account for himself, while transferring 75m to Ozekhome, as part payment of his professional fees.

The EFCC, though appealed this judgement, still went ahead and freezed Ozekhome’s account, contending that the 75m paid to his chambers by Fayose as professional fees for legal services rendered was proceed of unlawful activity.

Ozekhome filed a motion before the Federal High Court, Lagos, urging it to set aside its earlier order freezing his chambers’ account. He alleged misrepresentation, non disclosure, suppression of material facts and non compliance with the rules of the lower court and Judicial authorities regulating the grant of ex parte applications by the Appellant. Justice Anka after hearing arguments from Ozekhome and Mr Rotimi Oyedepo for the EFCC vacated the ex parte order and defreezed his account with GTBank. It was this judgement that the EFCC appealed to the Court of Appeal.

In an unanimous judgement delivered by the presiding Judge, Hon Justice Chidi Nwaoma Uwa, with Justices Tunde O. Awotoye and James Gambo Abundaga, JJCA, (the other two members of the Panel), concurring, the Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal and found as of fact that the bank account from which Fayose paid the fees was unencumbered as at the time he did having been defozen by Justice Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Ado Ekiti.

The court found and held that the said order of Justice Taiwo which had vacated the order of Justice Idris (a court of equal and coordinate jurisdiction (as permitted by the Supreme Court under certain conditions), remained the extant law as it was still valid, subsisting and binding, having not been set aside by an appellate court or by the trial court itself.

The Court of Appeal also agreed with the lower court and held that from available evidence on record, the disputed amount having already been dissipated by the Respondent as at the time it was frozen by the lower court at the instance of the EFCC, the lower court did not have the requisite jurisdiction to have granted such freezing order in the first case. The court also held that the said sum of 75m was lawful proceed for legal services duly rendered to Fayose by Ozekhome, and not proceed of unlawful activity.

The Court of Appeal also agreed with the lower court, relying on the case of REGISTERED TRUSTEES OF THE NIGERIAN BAR ASSOCIATION V AG, FEDERATION & CBN (Suit No. FHC/CS/173/2015), decided in 2015, by the Hon Justice Gabriel Kolawaole (then of the Federal High Court, Abuja), and later upheld by the same Court of Appeal in appeal No. CA/A/202/2015 (CBN V REGISTERED TRUSTEES OF THE NBA), that Legal Practitioners are excluded and exempted from the definition of “DESIGNATED NON-FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS”, as contained in section 25 of the MONEY LAUNDERING (PROHIBITION) ACT, 2011. The section had been declared invalid, null and void, being inconsisted with the overriding section 192 of the Evidence Act. The Court of Appeal held this remains the extant law.

The court also agreed with the finding of the lower court and held that the failure of the EFCC to give security or undertaking to pay damages as one of the conditions precedent to the grant of an interim injunction, as held by the Supreme Court in KOTOYE V CBN was fatal to its case. The court dismissed the Federal Government’s contention that it was not afforded fair hearing before the lower court vacated its freezing order.

The Court of Appeal was denied fair held that it was rather the hearing b efore the order affecting him was made ex parte. Consequently, the Respondent was perfectly entitled to have the order reviewed by the trial court before the expiration of its life span of 120 days, by putting forward his uncontradicte d facts and exhibits, as he did.

The court further held that an ex parte order is expected to be short as an interim measure, and that the lower court was right to have discharged the order it earl i er made before its lifespan of 120 days been misled in granting same, , having found that it had based on suppression of material facts by the EFCC.

On whether a legal practitioner is legally obliged to begin to ask a client for the very source of his money from whi ch the client desired to pay the court said there was no such requirement known to law. It held that : lawyer, “a Legal Practitioner is entitled to his fees for professional services and such fees cannot be rightly labelled as proceeds of crime.

It also held,

“further, it is not a requirement of the law that a legal Practitioner would go into inquiry before receiving his fees from his client, to find out the source of the fund from which he would be paid.”

See court documents below:

Like this: Like Loading...