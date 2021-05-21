Malami’s Comment Divisive, Exposes a Dangerous Mindset – Abaribe

Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has said that the comment by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, on spare parts trade exposes a “dangerous mindset” that promotes division.

Abaribe was reacting to Malami’s comments on the resolve to ban open grazing in the south, which the AGF said is equivalent to prohibiting spare parts trading in the north.

The AGF made the comment when he appeared on a Channels Television programme on Wednesday.

In a statement on Thursday, the senate minority leader said there is no correlation between spare parts sellers in a rented shop, and those involved in open grazing.

“What’s the correlation between spare parts sellers in a rented shop or government properly designated area and marauding Fulani herders destroying farms, killing and raping thus trampling on people’s private properties and means of livelihood?” Uchenna Awom, his media aide, quoted Abaribe as saying.

“Such a divisive statement from a top federal government official, in fact, the chief legal adviser to the federal government at that, exposes a very dangerous mindset.

“This disposition has, no doubt, raised the tension in Nigeria to a frightening level. Why should an attorney-general of the federation be so fixated on evoking ethnic/regional fault lines when duty calls for him to be a statesman.

“It is disheartening that Mr Abubakar Malami has chosen to debase our country. He has indeed questioned Nigeria’s unity. Very unfortunate.”

Like this: Like Loading...