Adding Value: Attract What You Desire by Henry Ukazu

Dear Destiny Friends,

“What you focus on expands, and when you focus on the goodness in your life, you create more of it.” — Oprah Winfrey

As human beings, it is hard to stay focused when life hits you hard. Imagine having bills to pay, and there is no job. Imagine being faced with a major challenge and you can’t help yourself. As humans, we all desire to have money; we desire to have love; we desire to succeed in life; we all desire to have the good things of life, but the reality of life is sometimes if not most times we don’t get what we desire. There are many ways to attract what you desire, but the most secure way of attracting what you want is by giving it out.

The law of attraction teaches us if you want love, give out love, if you want money, be generous, if you want happiness give out happiness, somehow these acts have a way of coming to you. According to Charlie Munger “To get what you want, you have to deserve what you want. The world is not yet crazy enough place to reward a whole bunch of undeserving people”

As human beings, so many factors affect how our life is shaped; our parental upbringing, environment, level of education, exposure, friends, associations. All these factors play a role because sometimes, we have an entitlement mentality thinking the world owes us some favours or opportunity, which in reality, it’s not the case, you get what you deserve depending on far you are willing to put in the work.

According to Jim Rohm, “Success is something you attract by the person you become.” Do you know there’s a huge difference between attracting success and chasing success? When you’re focused on attracting to success, you basically say to yourself “If I work on myself and take the right steps, good things will happen.” You’re not desperate or overly needy for a certain result to happen at a certain time. When you chase success, you focus way too much on the results, on what you want, without doing the work it takes to be deserving of success and attract it.

People who chase success are the types to get into get rich quick schemes, cut corners, and dive into projects that they end up quitting shortly after. Since they don’t have intrinsic motivation, they lost momentum as soon as things get hard. Don’t try to make money from your business, focus on creating a great product that solves a problem. Don’t try to build an audience, focus on creating the best content possible. Instead of trying to get people to like you, focus on cultivating a positive and cheerful vibe for the sake of it.

Life can be challenging, you may do all you need to do, but don’t get the desired result you need. Such is life, all you need is to trust the process. Life is such an unpredictable place to be, nothing is guaranteed. You have to live each day to the best of your ability and hope the universe will align with you.

To attract what you desire, you must have the amount of belief tied around your waist and chest. Believe in yourself if nobody believes in you. Life may not be going well for you, that’s normal because nobody has it perfect, we all have secret frustrations, the only difference is that some people don’t allow the vicissitudes of life to weigh them down by not wearing it on their face.

To attract what you desire. You must practice the act of gratitude. You can’t like prosperity and hate those who are genuinely rich. How can you attract what you hate? It’s quite unfortunate to see poor people who see the genuine rich people as the cause of their problem. When you celebrate the good things of people, it has a way of rubbing off on you. Isn’t it true that you can’t spray perfume on others without leaving some trace of fragrance on your hand? Moral: When you practice gratitude, you have a way of attracting more favors into your life.

If you desire any good thing, you must work towards it. If you have the desire of writing a book, get to work by putting your thoughts down, if you have the desire of getting good grades in school, take time to study, if you want to be a happy marriage, play your role, if you desire promotion at work, do your work very well. The universe has a way of meeting people halfway when you do what you are supposed to do. This is because working towards your goals increases your chances of receiving what you desire.

To attract opportunities in your life, you must eliminate doubts, fears, anxiety, resentments, and worry. The universe does not respond to hatred, sorry, procrastination, frustrations, and all forms of resistance. Do you know that whenever you speak the ground stamps it, the walls hear and the air carries it out? That’s why we are encouraged to speak positive affirmations into our life. Therefore, don’t get stuck on the small things. Focus on what’s important and how you can get what you want out of life.

Manifesting Your Affirmations

Don’t be afraid to say the things you want to achieve. Instead, use these positive affirmations as your motivation. For instance, your affirmation is about health, you don’t have to say, I will be healthy; instead, you can say, I am healthy. This way, you are already affirming that you are healthy.

To do this, when you wake up every morning, go in front of your mirror and say, I am beautiful, I can forgive and ignore, I can change for the better, I am one with God, I am loved, I am recognized, I am happy, I am a good father, I am a good mother, I am a good son/daughter, I love my family, I am wealthy. As you do this, try to remember that you also must implement your positive affirmations. Meaning, don’t just say these affirmations in your mind but you also must take necessary actions and make a move to get what you desire.

Another great of achieving what you want is to follow your heart. Your heart can never deceive you. Your heart is like your conscience. It speaks to you at different times of the day and only you can understand and interprets the lessons, information, and lessons it gives you if you truly know yourself. To do this, you must follow your intuition. The more you use your intuition, the more you build trust in your intuitive insight. Successful people make quick decisions by following their intuition.

In conclusion, you can attract what you want in life with powerful imaginations and putting in the work and practicing the principles above.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a mindset coach and public speaker. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com

Like this: Like Loading...