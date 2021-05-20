Headline

Rotary Club of Victoria Garden City Donates Medical Equipment

Editor 1 day ago
0 22 Less than a minute

There was joy and gratitude on the faces of beneficiaries as Rotary Club of Victoria Garden City, District 9110 donated some medical equipment and supplies to the General Hospital, Akodo and Primary Health Centre,  Ikota Lekki  Lagos.

According to Club President, Rotarian Yemi Fakayejo, Esq, these donations were in line with Rotary’s Maternal and Child Health Month programme.

Members of Rotary Club of Victoria Garden City making the presentation

Before the equipment were handed over to the respective facilities, Rtn Fakayejo urged them to ensure that they take care of the items and deploy them effectively to the benefit of the community.

Tags

Editor

Related Articles

New Anti One-Way Squad Swings Into Action

December 11, 2020

Governor Wike Meets Igbo Leaders ” I can Never Kill or Fight Igbos”

November 9, 2020

Tinubu Rules – No Impeachment against Ambode

February 3, 2019

Buhari Signs Regulation to Jail Those Not Wearing Facemask

January 28, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: