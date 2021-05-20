Rotary Club of Victoria Garden City Donates Medical Equipment

There was joy and gratitude on the faces of beneficiaries as Rotary Club of Victoria Garden City, District 9110 donated some medical equipment and supplies to the General Hospital, Akodo and Primary Health Centre, Ikota Lekki Lagos.

According to Club President, Rotarian Yemi Fakayejo, Esq, these donations were in line with Rotary’s Maternal and Child Health Month programme.

Before the equipment were handed over to the respective facilities, Rtn Fakayejo urged them to ensure that they take care of the items and deploy them effectively to the benefit of the community.

