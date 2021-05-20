Malami Lambasts Southern Governors over Restructuring

Nigeria’s Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, has attacked southern governors over their decision to ban open grazing in their states.

Speaking on the Channels Television‘s Politics Today programme on Wednesday, Malami said the move by the 17 governors was unconstitutional.

“It is about constitutionality within the context of the freedoms expressed in our constitution. Can you deny the rights of a Nigerian?

“For example, it is as good as saying, perhaps, maybe, the northern governors coming together to say they prohibit spare parts trading in the north.

“Does it hold water? Does it hold water for a northern governor to come and state expressly that he now prohibits spare parts trading in the north?”

Malami urged the governors to first amend the Constitution to prohibit open grazing before going ahead with their decision.

“If you are talking of constitutionally guaranteed rights, the better approach to it is to, perhaps, go back to ensure the Constitution is amended,” he said.

“Freedom and liberty of movement among others is established by the Constitution. If by an inch you want to have any compromise over it, the better approach is to go back to the National Assembly to say open grazing should be prohibited and see whether you can have the desired support for the constitutional amendment

“It is a dangerous provision for any governor in Nigeria to think he can bring any compromise on the freedom and liberty of individuals to move around.”

Channels TV

