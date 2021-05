Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party to join the All Progressives Congress.

The governor announced his decision to join the APC on Thursday morning in a meeting with six APC governors who visited him at the Government House.

Sone governors in the All Progressives Congress arrived in Calabar State on Wednesday to persuade Ayade to defect from PDP to their party.

