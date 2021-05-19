Super Model, Naomi Campbell Welcomes Baby Girl at 50

American supermodel, Naomi Campbell, has welcomed her first child – a baby girl — at the age of 50.

Describing the joy she felt as a mother, the superstar said, “a beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother.”

The legendary British model took to her Instagram account to announce to her 10.4 million followers that a bundle of joy has been added to her family.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life. There are no words to describe the life-long bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love,” she wrote.

In May 2017, Campbell told Evening Standard magazine that she had thought about becoming a mother but wasn’t in a rush to make it happen at a specific time.

“I think about having children all the time,” she said at the time. “But now, with the way science is, I think I can do it when I want.”

