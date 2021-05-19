Nzuko2021: AfricaFora Holds Economic & Cultural Week

By Eric Elezuo

Africafora, a proudly Black and African enterprise, is poised to host the 2021 edition of Nzuko, a gathering of pan-Africanists in Africa and the Diaspora and Africa Economic and Cultural Week, with the sole purpose of celebrating Africa Day and bringing Africa and her Diaspora together.

This year’s edition, according to the organisers, will hold between Monday May 24 and Wednesday May 26, 2021, and will feature conferences by thought leaders and masterminds of the continent and its Diaspora, as well as friends of Africa.

As a result of the COVID-19 restrictions still in force the gathering will be via virtual.

They also stated that speakers for the event has been drawn from a large segment of the society comprising Ambassadors, CEOs, and other top-level executives in Good Governance & Policy, Healthcare, Politics, Economy, Energy, Oil & Gas, Law, Security, and Information Technology.

Among the speakers are Dr. Sheila Ochugboju, Dr. Ifeanyi M. Nsofor, Krystal Gaillard, Phillipe Ganier, Maureen Y. Outcalt, Jane Kasumba, Jude Romanus Eze, Dr. James Nworgu, Johnny Muteba, Solomon Adeleye, Diana Onyonyi, Collins Nweke, Kadiatou Kanye, Muyiwa Akintunde, Jared A. Onyeari, Jean Loius Gaillard, Mawuko Adjaho, Dr. Jude Odiakosa Osakwe and Barrister Olunkwa Ifeanyi Michael.

In her way of showcasing the event, one of the speakers, Maureen Outcalt, took to her Instagram handle to say:

“Greetings brothers and sisters in the Africa and Diaspora…it is an honour to be part of this historic summit: Nzuko 2021. NZUKO: a reunion where we will be on hand to make a profound difference globally to be economically and culturally ready, willing and able to control our destiny. This goes one way: Nzuko 2021”

The programme of events as stated in full below:

Monday, May 24th – Day One (10.00 – 14.05 CEST)

Session I (10.00 – 11.20) – Opening Session Culture, the driver for healing and building.

Session II (11.30 – 12.35) Black and African economic power in the modern world.

Session III (13.00 – 14.05) Shedding a new light on African governance.

Tuesday, May 25th – Day Two (10.00 – 13.05 CEST)

Session IV (10.00 – 11.05) Oil, mining and energy: how to maximise African resources.

Session V (12.00 – 13.05) Security as a driver for Black and African development.

Wednesday, May 26th – Day Three (10.00 – 12.25 CEST)

Session VI (10.00 – 11.00) Highlighting the necessity of non-Western understanding of modern medicine.

Session VII (11.00 – 12.25) Shifting the gaze on Black and African youth, from burden to power.

Africafora is an enterprise whose aims and objectives are the promotion and diffusion worldwide, of Black and African culture and products.

Kindly Register:.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/africa-economic-cultural-week-tickets-153278804029

They can be reached via admin@africafora.com for more information on the events or organisation.

