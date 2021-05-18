Toyin Saraki Congratulates Nigeria-Born Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar, New Dean, University College London, Faculty of Population Health Sciences

Her Excellency Mrs Toyin Ojora Saraki, Founder-President of the Wellbeing Foundation Africa, has congratulated Nigerian-born Professor Ibrahim Abubakar on his appointment as Dean of the University College London (UCL) Faculty of Population Health Sciences.

A world-leading academic and expert in the field of infectious disease epidemiology, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar joined UCL in 2012, jointly appointed between the MRC Clinical Trials Unit and the Institute of Epidemiology and Health Care as Professor of Infectious Disease Epidemiology.

In 2016, he was appointed Director of the Institute for Global Health and also served as Vice-Dean International and External Engagement for the faculty.

Prior to his appointment at UCL, he led Public Health England’s successful tuberculosis control strategy. Professor Abubakar qualified in medicine in 1992 and initially trained in general medicine before specialising in public health medicine through training undertaken at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, the University of Cambridge and the University of East Anglia.

He is an NIHR (National Institute for Health Research) Senior Investigator and was elected to the Fellowship of the Academy of Medical Sciences in 2020 in recognition of his research in infectious disease epidemiology and migration and health.

In her congratulatory statement H.E. Toyin Ojora Saraki remarked that the appointment of Professor Abubabar marks an important advancement for the health community, while recognising the global positioning of University College London as a leader for education and research in public health and clinical medicine:

“A leading expert in epidemiology, Professor Abubakar’s vital work and research in prevention and treatment of infections such as tuberculosis, hepatitides, and other common problems is incredibly important for vulnerable populations striving to build resilient and formidable health delivery systems to overcome high infection and disease burden and secure better health outcomes for all ages.”

“Widely published, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar has authored over 300 research papers, policy reports, book chapters and textbooks. His strong commitment to equality and diversity, excellence in the education and research community and tackling inequalities and social exclusion is global recognised. Through the Lancet Migration Commission, which Professor Abubakar has chaired since its establishment in February 2020, he is leading a global collaboration of researchers and stakeholders in the field of migration and health committed to building evidence in a bid to drive effective policy change.”

Her Excellency Toyin Ojora Saraki further stated that, “Professor Abubakar embodies the instrumental role that academia plays in collaborating with policy-makers in bringing health transformation. I was pleased to welcome the Lancet Migration’s focus on amplifying the importance of Universal Health Coverage for vulnerable communities, many of whom are displaced internally or seek refuge in a safer country.”

“For women, who, as mothers and child bearers, are especially affected by a lack of access to clean water, which has the potential to affect their reproductive health – this platform has spotlighted the critical need to ensure women have access to safe and clean water, an issue my Wellbeing Africa is passionately working towards. I am pleased and assured that Professor Abubakar’s contributions, on a global platform, will continue to usher in actionable change backed by academic insight and life-saving evidence.”

Like this: Like Loading...