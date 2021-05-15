Entertainment

Ovation Man, Benjamin Osei Premieres New Movie, I’M SORRY

Eric
Ovation Television’s prolific cinematographer, Benjamin Osei, has stamped his presence in the Nollywood industry with a movie premiere titled I’m Sorry.

Osei, who is celebrating six years with the Group in Nigeria, said the movie, which is making waves on YouTube already was directed by him and produced by BOB STUDIOS AFRICA.

SYNOPSIS

The full fledged movie is about a young Ghanaian named Kwame, who fell in love with a Nigeria girl call Kimberly. After three years of friendship, he decide to tell her how he feels. But the girl is scared to love, just because of what happened to her elder sister and her ex-boyfriend.

Viewers are advised to watch, subscribe, like and drop comments. https://youtu.be/YlpywDp8AmY

