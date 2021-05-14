Lagos Driver Steals Boss’ Car, Arrested in Benin

By Eric Elezuo

The Lagos State Police Command has reported the arrest of one Ibeh George Udoka, for driving away his principal’s Toyota car to Imo State for sale.

A statement by the Command’s Public Relations Office, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, revealed that the suspect made away with the car when his boss, one Mrs Akinola Ibironke, asked him to deliver it to her machanic. The driver left with the car, and was not since ever since

“On 4th May, 2021, at about 1pm, one Mrs Akinola Ibironke, f, came to Idimu Police Division and reported that her driver by name Ibeh George Udoka, m, whom she handed her Toyota Corola vehicle, with Registration No. ABC 801 FU, to deliver to her mechanic for repairs, on 3rd May, 2021, was not seen and ever since then his phone number had been switched off,” Adejobi said.

He explained further that owing to the diligent efforts of the men of the Idimu Division, the driver was intercepted in Benin and arrested.

“The Police operatives attached to Idimu Division of the Lagos State Police Command swung into action and relayed repeated radio messages to all police formations across the country for possible recovery of the car. Due to the command’s continuous tracking of the driver, the Lagos Police operatives alerted the policemen in Edo State, on 6th May, 2021 and the driver was intercepted with the car in Benin City, on his way to Imo state.

“In response to the call from Edo State Command and in compliance with the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, the police operatives from the Lagos State Police Command proceeded to Edo State Command for the recovery and apprehension of the suspect,” the statement read.

Adejobi also said that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu “has applauded the efforts and synergy between the two Police Commands, Lagos and Edo, in recovering and apprehending the car and the suspect respectively.”

A thorough investigation of the matter towards bringing the suspect to book has been ordered by the Commissioner.

