Headline

Breaking: Coup Announcer, Lt General Joshua Dogonyaro is Dead

Eric 7 hours ago
0 588 Less than a minute

Lt. General Joshua Nimyel Dogonyaro (Rtd) is dead.

The officer, who heralded and read the coup speech that ended the regime of Nigeria’s current President, General Muhammadu Buhari (Rtd) and brought General Ibrahim Babangida (Rtd) to power on August 27 1985 died in Jos, Thursday morning after a brief illness.

He turned 80 on 12 September 2020. General Dogonyaro was a former Chief of Defence Staff and is survived by his wife Zainab Esther Dogonyaro and seven children.

Eric

Related Articles

Aviation Minister Reacts To Arrest Of Caverton Pilots “Commanders Exhibited Gross Ignorance”

April 8, 2020

Sunday Igboho Exclusive ” I Have Never Met Ojudu…My Relationship With Tinubu

January 26, 2021

Otedola Again, Takes Over Medical Treatment of Acting Legend, Sadiq Daba

July 21, 2019

FRSC to begin psyche evaluation of drivers

May 22, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: