Sound Sultan Diagnosed with Throat Cancer

Veteran Nigerian artist, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

According to reports from SaharaReporters Sound Sultan has commenced chemotherapy in one of the hospitals in the United States of America.

The singer has however not made this news known on his social media accounts. He did hint on his absence in a post he made on Instagram a few days ago where he wrote;

“In the words of Terminator …….. I Will be Back”

Chemotherapy is an aggressive form of chemical drug therapy meant to destroy rapidly growing cells in the body. It’s usually used to treat cancer, as cancer cells grow and divide faster than other cells.

Sound Sultan’s career in show business started in the 1990s, when he hosted shows to raise money for studio sessions.

By 1999, he had won numerous local talent-hunt shows. He released his first single “Jagbajantis” in 2000, which was a hit in Nigeria.

After independently releasing other singles and featuring in hit songs of other artists, he was signed by Kennis Music.

Sound Sultan began a working relationship with Wyclef Jean when featured alongside 2face Idibia and Faze on “Proud to be African” from Wyclef’s Welcome to Haiti: Creole 101 album.

In 2012, it was announced that Sound Sultan was made a UN Ambassador for Peace for his exemplary lifestyle and career.

In 2015, Sound Sultan released the rap single “Remember” after a long absence from the music scene.

