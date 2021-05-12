Shina Peller @45: National Security Symposium Holds in Ibadan

As part of the activities to mark 45th birthday of Hon. Shina Peller, a member of the House of Representatives representing Iseyin Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency, Oyo State, Lead Generation Initiative (LGI) will on Friday May 14 2021 hold a National Security and Peace Symposium in Ibadan.

A statement signed by the Press Secretary, Office of Hon. Shina Peller, Mr. Kola Popoola, revealed that the symposium with the theme, National Security and Peace: Role of Government, Citizens and Institutions, is a public discourse for sustainable solutions to myriads of security challenges facing Nigeria.

Professor Isaac Olawale Albert will deliver a keynote lecture on the topic, Four-Dimensional Framework for Building Peace and Security in Nigeria”, while Hon. Yakubu Dogara, former Speaker, Federal House of Representatives, will deliver a speech on “Youth and Women in Building Peace, Democracy and Social Change in Africa”.

Moreover, there will be a panel session with the likes of Dr. Nathaniel Danjibo, President of the Society for Peace Studies and Practice (SPSP), Chief Tunji Alapini, Retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Prof Temisaren Ebijuwa, General Studies Department, LAUTECH Ogbomoso as some of the panelists.

Other would-be panelists are Dr Gbemisola Animashaun of the Centre for Peace and Strategic Studies, University of Ilorin Kwara State, Mr. Babajide Otitoliju, Televison Continental (TVC), Dennis Amachree, Zoomlens Security Solutions, and Col. Lateef Kayode Are, former Director General, Nigeria’s State Security Service (SSS) and former National Security Adviser.

The symposium promises to be the largest national security and peace dialogue that is bringing together security experts, community leaders and traditional leaders, as well as governors from different states of the federation.

Hon. Peller, the Ayedero of Yoruba Land, the Akinrogun of Epe Land, the Mayegun of Igbobi-Sabe and Aare Gbobaniyi of Iseyin, born on 14th May 1976, holds a bachelor degree in Chemical Engineering from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) and a Master’s degree in Business Administration.

