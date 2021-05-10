Deposed Emir Sanusi Confirmed Leader of Tijaniyya in Nigeria, Turbaned in Senegal

Former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has been turbaned as the leader of Tijaniyya Islamic sect.

Sanusi’s leadership was confirmed in Senegal on Sunday where he was turbaned as the Khalifa of Tijaniyya sect in Nigeria by Sheikh Mahi Ibrahim Inyass, grand Khalifa of Tijaniyya movement.

Sanusi was announced as the leader of the Tijaniyya sect at its annual gathering in Sokoto in March.

The two factions of the sect appointed the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor as their leader during the Maulud celebration of Inyass.

Auwal Shuaib, secretary-general of the Tijaniyya movement of Nigeria, confirmed the development in a statement.

“The Grand Khalifa of Tijjaniyya Sheikh Mahi Ibrahim Inyass, officially makes announcement of appointing former Emir of Kano, Alh Muhammad Sanusi II, as Grand Khalifa in Nigeria,” the statement read.

“We pray Almighty Allah to guide him towards discharging his duties and make it beneficial to mankind, Amin.”

The development comes one year after Abdullahi Ganduje, Kano governor, deposed Sanusi as the emir of Kano. The sect is rumoured to have about 60 million followers in Nigeria.

“Tijjaniyya” is a faction/group in Islam, founder by Sheikh Tijjani, who was succeeded by Sheikh Ibrahim Inyass Senegal.

After he died, the throne was given to late Emir Sanusi I (when he was dethroned in 1963) the grandfather emir of Sanusi Lamido II.

When he died, Sheikh Isyaka Rabiu, the father of Abdulsamad was confirmed. Today, it is the turn of former Emir Sanusi II. It is just a case of history repeating itself.

Photos: Maigaskiya/TheCable

