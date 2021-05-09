News

Mbaka Apologises to Catholic Church

Ejike Mbaka, spiritual director of Adoration Ministries Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), has apologised to the Catholic church over his mistakes in recent times.

While delivering his sermon on Sunday, Mbaka asked Callistus Onaga, bishop of the diocese, to forgive him and his followers for their comments which have rubbed off negatively on the church.

He also cautioned his followers against violence, after some of them broke into the diocesan cathedral on Wednesday when his whereabouts was unknown for some hours.

“I can’t disobey the church — who am I? How can somebody who has been serving the church for 25 years come out to begin to fight the same church. Everything in my life is for the church,” he said in the sending monitored by TheCable.

