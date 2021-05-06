Just In: Gunmen Abduct Abia University Students, Others

By Eric Elezuo

The Abia State government has confirmed the abduction of students of the Abia State University, Uturu.

A statement signed by the state’s Commissioner for Information, John Kalu, said the students were stopped while traveling in a mini bus around 7/8pm, and marched into the forest.

While informing that two of the students managed to escape, the Commissioner said the government is monitoring the trend, promising that nothing will be spared to ensure that the students returned unhurt.

