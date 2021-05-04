We Are Still Loyal to Buhari, Won’t Topple Govt – Armed Forces

The Defence Headquarters on Monday restated its loyalty to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), saying it has no intention to take over power.

Nigeria returned to democratic rule in 1999 after decades of dark despotic military rule. The country’s democracy has, however, be plagued with a number of challenges with many calling for devolution of powers, fiscal federalism, restructuring and even outright secession.

But the DHQ in a statement warned politicians who nurse the ambition to rule Nigeria outside the ballot box, saying the military was committed to defending Nigeria’s democracy.

The statement was signed by DHQ Acting Director Defence Information, Brigadier General, Onyema Nwachukwu. It was titled, ‘Nigerian Military Remain Loyal To The Constitution And Government Of Nigeria’.

The statement read, “The attention of the military high command has been drawn to a statement purported to have been made by one Robert Clark SAN, suggesting that current political leadership should hand over power to the military for the purpose of restructuring.

“The Nigerian Military wish to dissociate itself from such anti-democratic utterance and position. Let it be stated categorically that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain fully committed to the present Administration and all associated democratic institution.

“We shall continue to remain apolitical, subordinate to the Civil Authority, firmly loyal to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari and the 1999 Constitution as Amended.

“We shall continue to discharge our constitutional responsibilities professionally, especially in protecting the country’s democracy, defence of the territorial integrity of the country as well as protection of lives and properties of citizens.

“The Military High Command wishes to use this opportunity to warn misguided politicians who nurse the inordinate ambition to rule this country outside the ballot box to banish such thoughts as the military under the current leadership remain resolute in the Defence of Nigeria’s Democracy and its growth.

“We also wish to remind all military personnel that it is treasonable to even contemplate this illegality. The full wrath of the law will be brought to bear on any personnel found to collude with people having such agenda.

“The current security challenges are not insurmountable. The Armed Forces of Nigeria in partnership with other other security Agencies are working assiduously to ameliorate the challenge. Nigeria will know peace again.”

