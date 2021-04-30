Girls’ Club: Why Does a 21-Year-Old Lady Need to Engage in Premarital Sex to Look Young?

By Evangelist Temilolu Okeowo

Dear Aunty Temilolu,

I’m a 21-year-old virgin but my friends keep telling me having sex will make me look fresh and younger.I’m really confused and already considering it. Please advise me ma!

My darling,

I must salute you for choosing to be a virgin at 21. However, what baffles me is the reason why you’re considering getting deflowered before marriage. Does God exist in your life at all? Have you considered His thoughts about fornication? If you can be so consumed by looking young and fresh to an extent that’s putting your virginity, treasure, pride in jeopardy then your no.1 priority in life is to look good. Look good for your family and friends? No! Isn’t it to look good and attractive to men? At what age? What have you done with your life or body that you think you need sex to look young and fresh at 21? This is tragic! And if you don’t separate yourself from those dull-witted friends, they’ll finish you!

Is that what would determine your success in life or your intellectual pursuits, self-development and your level of spirituality?

Sex indeed makes committed couples look younger because it relieves stress amongst other things and not casual sex and affairs which brings about stress and anxiety. However, I still wonder why that should be your priority!

Why don’t you concentrate on being a 1st Class student or expend your brain and energy and spirituality on becoming what no one in your generation can boast of? If you don’t want to become another Kathryn Kulman, can’t you start working towards becoming another Chimamanda Adichie, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (DG/WTO) Arunma Oteh (Treasurer & Vice President, World Bank), billionairess Folorunsho Alakija, America’s Vice President, Kamala Harris or my darling, gorgeous world-renowned, grace and glory-personified Sheika Mozah Bint Nasser (former Queen of Qatar and mother of the present King of Qatar)-even the Queen of England appears to be all over her because of what she carries! Or other notable Nigerian women too numerous to mention.CAN’T YOU RECOGNIZE WHAT YOU CARRY THAT CAN ANNOUNCE YOU TO THE WORLD AND START WORKING TOWARDS IT? Hmm….to think you can turn out better than all the above-mentioned!

Good grief! Haa…Lord have mercy! May Instagram not derail your destiny! May you discover yourself before it’s too late! May your flower not wither before you turn 30 and may God flaunt every obedient lady before the world in Jesus mighty name!

FINAL WORD

Chastity does not belong to the past. It saves you a lot of trouble, preserves your beautiful destiny and stands you out from the crowd. You are better off not engaging in pre-marital and extra-marital sex. Stay chaste!

