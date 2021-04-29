Why I Changed My Name to Grace-Charis Bassey, Says Bellinda Effah

Seasoned Nollywood actress, formerly known as Belinda Effah in a press conference on 26th of April revealed why she wants the world to addressed her as Grace-Charis Bassey Effah henceforth.

The actress claimed that her decision to change her name was orchestrated by God.

Her words; “I’m not here to fulfill man’s purpose because man’s purpose is limited. I’m here to fulfill God’s divine purpose and since he has asked me to change my name, I have changed my name.

“People have questioned me as to why will I be so mad to change my name. I’m like, if God says move I jump, I don’t care. If God gave it to me who I’m I to say no

“People will only be there for you when you have the substance. When you don’t have the substance they are not there. If it is happening for you, they are there, when you have money they are there. Just say, I don’t have money anymore, I don’t have the power anymore, I don’t have the influence anymore, are you still going to find those friends? No! So why are we building impression with the wrong people? I have come to the realization that I want to be happy in life and my ultimate happiness is from God, and I only need directions from him, I don’t need man’s directions.

“If you go to the hospital and talk to a sick person on the bed, then you will know that their desire is quite different from when they were not sick because they will do things differently.

“I have an opportunity now to do things differently. It may not attract a large number of people because it’s not hip, it’s not flashy, it’s not saggy and all of that but at the long run I have foundation and that’s what matters to me.”

She postulates that she got to a point in life when she turned to God because she needed only God’s divine intervention.

“Having fully grown and matured, getting to discover myself I started asking myself a lot of questions like, I’m I supposed to be where I’m meant to be, who I’m I, what do I want in life… and I got to a point in life where I felt stocked like nothing seems to make sense to me anymore.

“I had to turn to my creator and asked him, what is your purpose for me in this life? That was because nothing seems to make sense to me anymore. Not money, not people, not material things.

“The only thing that can make me change my name being that I’m a brand will be the most supreme being which is God. A lot of people will not understand that.

“Before my encounter with God, on my own I wanted to change my name but when I thought about it, and made research about name change, it was too complicated you have to change your whole identity, you have to do the paper works, of course I’m a brand people know me as Belinda Effah. So it’s personal and my fans are very personal too. I mean they won’t accept it at all cost. I actually changed it three years ago but not on papers. It was too tedious so I gave it up.

“On the15th of August 2020. I had a divine encounter with God to change my name to Grace.

“So after my encounter with God, I called my parents and told them not to call me Belinda anymore, and my mom said wow… congratulations. The interesting part is that my mom said she named me Grace at birth.

“She said, she had a friend who bears Grace and she went through all the troubles with her during the Labour of my delivery and she decided to honor her friend by naming me after her so she named me Grace.

“I changed my name because I wasn’t comfortable with it’s diverse meaning. My birth name is actually Uyu but my brother changed me and my sisters name because they were native names. I didn’t know that Belinda meant a beautiful serpent before I started bearing the name.

“So… dear world, ladies and gentlemen of the press, dear family and friends I will like to be recognised and identified as Grace-Charis Bassey henceforth and not as Belinda anymore. I know it’s going to take a while for people to adopt to this, people may make mistakes and still call me Belinda. It’s ok, I’m giving you guys six months to get use it.

I’m Grace-Charis Bassey and I want to unveil my new logo for my business. From House Of Belinda to Grace-Charis Bassey empire. So this is my representation now. A couple of people have asked me what Charis means. Charis means Grace, so I’m double dose of grace. I don’t go just for one I go for two”. Laughs….

“A lot of people will not understand but I don’t really care because I have gotten to the point where nothing really matters to me anymore,” she concluded.

Like this: Like Loading...