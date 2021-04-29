Opinion: Celebrating The Enigmatic Guru, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jnr. At 68

By Michael Effiong

I was rummaging through my old files earlier this week and stumbled on this card-and today, the angel of mercy who sent this simple but classy white and gold card is adding another year.

In case you have not seen the crest or the name, this was sent many years back by none other than the man we used to fondly called “The Bull” and much later “The Great Guru”, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jnr.

I have known Dr. Mike Adenuga long before Globacom, in fact back in the day, you only knew him by name and reputation and hardly ever saw him or his picture. He was and still is mysterious.

But later on, I have had a few personal encounters with this great son of Africa and they are fond memories. He always makes an impression any time you meet him one on one. No encounter is the same, and one thing is guaranteed, you will never leave the same way you came.

Trust me, Dr Adenuga Jnr. epitomizes the word enigma. In fact, like Chief Dele Momodu often says, he is a spirit. He is one of the few people you dream over, someone you need not see but feel. And when you feel him, it is usually not a gentle breeze, his, is often a very heavy wind, sometimes so shocking that it hits you like a tsunami.

The business titan has wowed many with his act of generosity and any one who has received one of these personalized cards or a call from his Executive Office will attest to the fact that the “Chairman of Chairmen” never calls or asks someone to call, except it is a Big Deal!

Personally, anytime we met, he often begins with the greeting “Edemfo”, that is “how are you” in Ibibio, of course, I will beam with a smile, and respond, Asong-and then we will go on to speak or he just moves along if it is a public function.

Left for Dr. MA Jnr, he would have loved to enjoy his life under the radar, but after Globacom, all that changed. It was not because of anything he did personally, but the impact that Globacom has had on the Nigerian and African economy.

With Globacom, Adenuga showed his strength of character, tenacity and his penchant for daring to tread where others dread. The whole country is aware of how he devastatingly lost the first bid for a telecoms licence through his company, Communications Investment Limited (CIL) in 2001.

During that bid, he lost a fortune ($20 million) but never lost focus nor give up hope. Thus, when he rebounded with Globacom and introduced many unique services, especially the per second billing, which the foreign-owned operators had stubbornly insisted was impossible, Adenuga and in deed his wholly-owned company, GLOwed with Pride! The company has since gone on to Rule The World.

Many years after this card, Adenuga on account of his business acumen, doggedness, determination and sheer guts has since won the highest national honours in Nigeria (Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, GCON), Ghana (Companion of the Star of Ghana) and France (Chevalier de la Legion d Honneur)

Described as a typical Taurean, bold and bullish, Dr Adenuga is a perfectionist who is passionate and compassionate as well as someone who never settles for anything but the very best. He has zero tolerance for indolence.

Many people say he is the richest black man alive, and I cannot doubt their assessment going by his humongous investment in telecoms, oil & gas, real estate, construction, banking and more.

The joke in town is that Adenuga is so loaded that Forbes has been too scared to announce his actual worth!

God has indeed blessed this man of means immensely, maybe that is the main reason he has built a chapel in his Ikoyi, Lagos mansion to enable him thank God daily for His mercies.

Please join me today as I raise a toast to wish this great son of Nigeria and Africa’s gift to the world happy 68th birthday. May God grant him UNLIMITED grace and excellent health. Amen!

