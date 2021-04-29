CJN Announces Postponement of Inauguration of 18 Appeal Court Judges

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Ibrahim Muhammad, has postponed the swearing-in of 18 newly appointed justices of the appeal court.

President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the appointment of 18 new justices following a recommendation by the National Judicial Council (NJC).

Muhammad had fixed Thursday, April 29, to swear in the justices.

However, the inauguration ceremony has been postponed indefinitely.

Although no reason was given for the postponement, Ahuraka Isah, senior special assistant on media to the CJN, told TheCable on Wednesday that one of the influencing factors was the ongoing strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

Isah said another reason is to enable the new judges “clear their desks in their various offices”, to ensure that there are no outstanding issues before they assume their new responsibilities.

The judges are:

Bature Isah Gafai

Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo

Waziri Abdul-Azeez

Yusuf Alhaji Bashir

Usman A. Musale

Jauro Ibrahim Wakili

Abba Bello Mohammed

Mohammed Danjuma

Danlami Zama Senchi

Mohammed Lawal Abubakar

Hassan Muslim Sule

Amadi Kenneth Ikechukwu

Peter Oyinkenimiemi Affen

Sybil Onyeji Nwaka Gbagi

Olasumbo Olanrewaju Goodluck

Banjoko Adebukunola Adeoti Ibironke

Olabode Abimbola Adegbehingbe

Bola Samuel Ademola

