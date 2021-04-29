CJN Announces Postponement of Inauguration of 18 Appeal Court Judges
The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Ibrahim Muhammad, has postponed the swearing-in of 18 newly appointed justices of the appeal court.
President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the appointment of 18 new justices following a recommendation by the National Judicial Council (NJC).
Muhammad had fixed Thursday, April 29, to swear in the justices.
However, the inauguration ceremony has been postponed indefinitely.
Although no reason was given for the postponement, Ahuraka Isah, senior special assistant on media to the CJN, told TheCable on Wednesday that one of the influencing factors was the ongoing strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).
Isah said another reason is to enable the new judges “clear their desks in their various offices”, to ensure that there are no outstanding issues before they assume their new responsibilities.
The judges are:
- Bature Isah Gafai
- Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo
- Waziri Abdul-Azeez
- Yusuf Alhaji Bashir
- Usman A. Musale
- Jauro Ibrahim Wakili
- Abba Bello Mohammed
- Mohammed Danjuma
- Danlami Zama Senchi
- Mohammed Lawal Abubakar
- Hassan Muslim Sule
- Amadi Kenneth Ikechukwu
- Peter Oyinkenimiemi Affen
- Sybil Onyeji Nwaka Gbagi
- Olasumbo Olanrewaju Goodluck
- Banjoko Adebukunola Adeoti Ibironke
- Olabode Abimbola Adegbehingbe
- Bola Samuel Ademola