Buhari Congratulates Segun Ogunsanya On Appointment As CEO Airtel Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a special congratulatory message to Mr Segun Ogunsanya, MD/CEO, Airtel Networks Nigeria on his elevation to the new position of running Airtel Africa Plc

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser ( Media) Mr Femi Adesina, Mr president stated that theThe elevation of Mr Ogunsanya means the flag of Nigeria has been hoisted proudly across the African skyline once again.

Congratulating Ogunsanya, the President said the appointment has once again proven that Nigeria has a surfeit of quality professionals, who can hold their own in any part of the continent, and even beyond.

“President Buhari is sure that, with the cognate experience of the new MD/CEO for Africa, which spans consulting, banking, fast moving consumer goods, and telecommunications, he would acquit himself creditably in his new role, and repeat the strides that made him position Airtel Nigeria as the second largest telecommunications company by revenue, serving over 50 million customers.

“He urged younger Nigerians to draw inspiration from Ogunsanya, saying with focus, dint of hard work, and resourcefulness, they would reach the peak of whatever careers they have chosen for themselves.

The new Chief Executive Officer, an electronics engineer and chartered accountant, joinsthe board of Airtel Africa Plc from October 1, 2021.

“The reward for hard work is more work,” said President Buhari, as he wishes Ogunsanya greater successes ahead.

