Report Ranks Nigeria Third Worst Country in the World

The Chandler Good Government Index has ranked Nigeria as the third worst governed country in the world.

The report ranked the nation very low in governance, leadership and foresight, scoring the country 102 out of 104 countries with a score of 0.319 points, ahead of Zimbabwe and Venezuela.

The 2021 report released in Singapore on Monday by the Chandler Institute of Governance, noted that the ability to handle corruption properly is the strongest indicator of good governance.

The index, which was the first in the series, scored Nigeria 0.44 on leadership and foresight; anti-corruption 0.45; long-term vision 0.47; strategic prioritization 0.41 and innovation 0.4.

The report also ranked Nigeria low in other parameters, scoring the nation 98 in leadership and foresight; 85 in robust laws and policies; 101 in strong institutions; 88 in financial stewardship; 97 in attractive marketplace; 72 in global influence and reputation and helping people rise 98.

Finland ranked number one with 0.848 points followed by Switzerland; Singapore; Netherlands; Denmark; Norway; Sweden; Germany; New Zealand and Canada.

Mauritius, which was Africa’s best performer scored 0.5670, placing it at number 38 on the index.

The CGGI explained that the ranking came during the COVID-19 pandemic, which exposed the strengths and weaknesses in institutions, laws, and leadership in countries as governance decides the success of these countries.

The report stated, “Good governance begins with good leadership. The culture of government leadership varies from country to country, but the CGGI’s highest-performing governments are united in three ways: a commitment to integrity, a strong vision and plan for their nation’s future, and the ability to make the most of their available resources.”

Like this: Like Loading...