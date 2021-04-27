Hoodlums Set Federal High Court Ablaze in Ebonyi

The Federal High Court Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, Nigeria’s South-east, has been set ablaze by unknown gunmen.

The building is located along the Enugu/Abakaliki Highway, opposite the Peoples Democratic Party office in the state.

The attack was carried out on Tuesday by hoodlums using petrol bombs, a source told our correspondent.

The fire which began in the early hours affected the library and the security post of the court building.

However, fire fighters were said to have later mobilised to the scene to put out the fire before it could cause more damage.

No casualty was recorded in the attack which destroyed court records in the library.

The police spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident.

She said the attackers came in their large numbers to carry out the attack.

Most states in the South-east and South-south, have been grappling with severe security challenges, including the spate of attacks on security agencies.

The motive for attack on the Federal High Court, just like the attacks on security officials, is possibly to weaken state institutions that are in-charge of law and order, so as to create fear and confusion.

In Imo State, another South-east state, gunmen recently attacked and set ablaze the country home of the state governor, Hope Uzodinma.

With Boko Haram insurgency raging in the North-east, and banditry, kidnapping, and the ongoing bloody conflict between herders and farmers in different parts of the country, Nigeria’s security agencies seem to be losing ground, while the country bleeds.

Premium Times

