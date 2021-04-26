Gunmen Invade Benue Varsity, Abduct Students

Some students have been abducted from Federal University of Agriculture in Makurdi (FUAM) in Benue state during an attack on Sunday.

TheCable understands the students were taken hostage by gunmen who invaded the school premises.

It is not immediately clear how many students that were kidnapped.

Rosemary Waku, a university spokesperson, confirmed the incident via a statement on Monday.

“The University has reported the incident to the police and all relevant security agencies. The University has not heard anything from the students or their captors since the unfortunate incidence took place,” she added.

The attack comes less than a week after some students of Green Field University in Kaduna state were abducted in a similar attack.

Three of those that were taken hostage were later found dead.

Benue, like most other states in the north, have been witnessing increasing attacks by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

The latest incident makes it the sixth attack on schools in the country in 2020, three of which were in Kaduna state.

The security situation is also deteriorating in southern parts of the country where security agents are increasingly becoming targets.

TheCable

