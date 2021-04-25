Tributes, Encomiums, Tears As Yinka Odumakin is Buried in Moro

By Eric Elezuo

Yinka Odumakin’s journey to his last resting place in the great beyond began very early on Saturday morning at the Origbo Anglican Grammar School, Moro, Osun State with a heightened arrival of his remains, which was accompanied into the arena by community leaders, friends and family members, propelled by solemn music from Ebony Undertakers.

Led by the president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Wale Oke, and Yinka’s widow, the guests were guided to pay their last respects as the corpse lay in state.

It is imperative to note that the Delta State government sent delegations in solidarity with the widow of the deceased, who is an indigene. There was also delegation from the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams.

Following the lying in state was a special parade and procession mounted by the state Amotekun Corps in honour of the deceased, and capped it with three gun salute.

Officiated by Bishop Francis Wale Oke, and assisted by Pastor Aboyeji A. O, Pastor Toba Egunyemi, Pastor J. O. Adebisi, Pastor H. O. Fayomi, Pastor Adejumo S. O., and Pastor Tony Okei, the event kicked off in Ernest with the arrival of Osun, Oyo and Ekiti state governors, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, Mr. Seyi Makinde, Dr Kayode Fayemi and their entourage.

In recognition of what Yinka believed in, Gbenga Adeyinka, the anchor of the event, led all activist and social democracy campaigners in a solidarity song to bid the ‘fallen hero’ good night.

Again, as it was during the Tribute night in Lagos, a documentary on the couple was relayed.

With opening prayer from Pastor Toba Egunyemi, the service commenced with hymn rendition, When the Trumpet of the Lord shall Sound, followed by praise and worship by the Trinity House choir.

Afterwards, readings from the Bible taken by Pastor J O Adebisi (Revelation 7:9-17), and Pastor Tony Okei (John 14:1-6) in that order, with an interlude of hymn rendition, Nearer My God to Thee.

The choir of CAC DCC Moro also presented a number as well as saxophonist Michael Ajayi to the delight of the mourning crowd.

Highly struck by emotion, family members presented parting tributes, and said their last farewells, after the elewi presented ewi in honour of the deceased, paving the way for special number by Trinity Voices before Bishop Oke took centre stage for his sermon.

The Ooni of Ife’s tribute was presented by his representative, Solo Kemade Elegbade, who said in the kingdom of Ife, ‘we believe you are not dead’.

In his tribute, Ekiti State governor, Fayemi, told the guests that Yinka Odumakin was not a sessessionist, but a lover of Nigeria, who believed in the restructuring of the country to retrieve it from the canal.

The governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, recounted how much of a friend he was to him, saying that he spoke truth to power.

He reminded all dignitaries present of the need to live a life of integrity in other to make the country a better one.

The Leader of the Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo also paid tribute to Yinka albeit with sorrow as it is forbidden for the elder to be present at the funeral of the younger in Yoruba culture.

“Yinka was an Awoist to the core, an uncompromising Awoist. He was a progressive and will not tarry where there is dearth of progressive standard. He spoke truth to power irrespective of who is involved. He will replace Yinka; who will work without reward,” he said amid tears.

He enjoined everyone to emulate the fighting spirit of Yinka, pleaded that the best way to mourn Yinka is to find a replacement. He added that everyone he loves Yinka should fight against Fulanisation of Nigeria.

“To prevent secession, restructure this country,” he advised the government, calling President Muhammadu Buhari the first enemy of this country if he continues the way he is going.

In his tribute, the host governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, remarked that Yinka was a friend to all, and wished him a peaceful rest.

The Ooni of Ife presented a gift of the bust of Yinka to the family.

Joe Okei-Odumakin told the story of how much all the south west governors strived to see that Yinka lived, and thanked everyone who contributed to the live and times of Yinka.

“Yinka, my soulmate, my friend, my everlasting date, my comrade, you are not dead. What you stood for will be alive forever,” she lamented.

In his message, Bishop Oke reminded the people that a day like this will always come for everyone, asking that everyone should live a life pleasing unto God.

He prayed for the family, and asked God for release unto them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Pastor Aboyeji said the closing prayer as the corpse was moved to his resting place amid a recessional hymn, Through the Love of God Our Father.

The graveside ceremony was brief under the supervision of Bishop Oke, with only close family members in attendance.

With a prayer of blessings, the casket was lowered into the grave as the hymn, God Be with You Till We Meet Again, was rendered.

