Will Buhari Sack Isa Pantami?

The same Pantami, who though has claimed repentance, also said in another audio recording, that he is always happy when infidels are massacred. Though he initially denied his involvement with the deadly groups, he did not deny the authenticity and veracity of the texts, audio and video clips.

Most of Pantami’s antecedents tell of tales of Islamic extremism. One was told about his time at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University where he, as cleric of a local mosque, was accused of instigating the gruesome murder of a Christian student leader whose crime was only distribute tracts and preached on the campus. It was also said that he was thrown out of the university for his extreme views. He denied these accusations and also said that he was never dismissed from the university. While Nigerians patiently waited for the reaction of the Buhari-led Federal Government, most organisations across political, religious and social settings have led their voices in condemnation of the 48 years old minister, asking for his outright sack and prosecution. Some including Constitutional lawyer, Mike Ozekhome and Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, have written essays expressing their displeasure and the urgent need for Buhari to relieve him of his duties. Even the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has added their voices to the call for his removalbut to no avail. They party even attempted to raise the matter in the upper house, but it was rebuffed ruling party members, who are in the majority. There seems to be a defensive shield from the powers that be for the Minister.

But finally, the executive reaction Nigerians had been waiting for came, and it came via a presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, who speaks for President Buhari. In a nutshell, he said without equivocation that the administration of President Buhari “stands behind Minister Pantami.” He went ahead to accuse enemies of the government for the minister’s travails, saying that the minister’s apology should calm every nerve.

“The Minister has, rightly, apologized for what he said in the early 2000s. The views were absolutely unacceptable then, and would be equally unacceptable today, were he to repeat them,” he said in a statement which he also shared on his Twitter account:

“Today, there is an unfortunate fashion in public discourse that makes leaders in politics, religion, and civil society liable in the present for every statement they have ever made in the past – no matter how long ago, and even after they have later rejected them.” The presidential aide blamed those calling for Pantami’s removal as the problems of this country. He said: “I am saying to you that people who stand in criticism of this position of the man who said he had wronged himself, he had wronged the society, and has apologised that he has changed, and they are not willing to forgive to move on; they are the ones who are the problem.” He continued: “In all our lives, we change and transform … we don’t remain in the same position. The people just assume that he cannot change; if the One who created you gives it to you that from being bad, you can become good, what tells you to deny some other persons this right? “They are the ones who are deeply intolerant, and who are telling the world that in this country, we have the set of people who don’t forgive, who don’t want to move on; they are the problem of the society.” He went further to absolve Pantami over former Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, saying the ex-finister ministers crimes were more grievous that Pantami’s. But critics have pointed out that the minister was already in his 30s when most of his controversial statements were made and so, was fully aware of the ramifications.

But reacting to the appointment of Pantami from the onset, on why the security agencies did not do due diligence, a former Director of the Department of State Security, Mr Amachree noted that the government of President Buhari was aware of the status of the minister, who started his education as an almajiri. He confided that his appointment was politically motivated, more like to balance a political equation. It is worthy of note that Pantami, a former director-general with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), is the only member of the Federal Executive Council from Gombe State.

While noting that Pantami should resign because it is difficult to deradicalise someone of his kind, the former DSS director said that information on all individuals of interest, including the minister’s past extremist views were communicated to the Federal Government and the legislature.

“There is no information that escapes the DSS. We have all of it, all. When I was working there, we keep a catalogue of anybody of interest that comes up to the limelight in this country.

“During the vetting process for anybody to be appointed a minister or commissioner or anything, your name is sent to the DSS for vetting. They check your background up to the extent of your grandmother.

“They check your schools up to the extent of your primary school. And of course, they keep a tab on you online and offline. We get a lot from open-source intelligence and I can tell you that in Pantami’s case, we have it.

“But there is a political angle to it. When somebody is being appointed, if the security agencies see that there is something wrong with his name, they will send it to the appointing agency,” Amachree said.

It is not hard to imagine that with the barrage of supports flowing from the seat of power to Pantami, it will be like forever before the desire of Nigerians to see the minister’s exit from the cabinet materialises.

The accusations trailing President Buhari as practicing nepotism in his administration may really be a stumbling block in the call for the removal of the repented lover of terrorist.

It is a waiting game, and the time begins now!