Grand Farewell for Worthy Activist, Yinka Odumakin

By Eric Elezuo

At exactly 10:40pm on Friday, April 2, 2021, the curtain was drawn against renowned spokesperson and human rights defender, Yinka Odumakin as he took a bow off the stage to eternity. He was said to have succumbed to the cold hands of death after spirited battle against respiratory ailment occasioned by the dreaded COVID-19.

Yinka passed away at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) where he was transferred to following news that he had recovered from the Coronavirus disease. No one has been able to explain why he had to pass on afterwards.

Born on December 10, 1966, and hailed from Moro, Ife North, Osun State, the human rights activist and politician, who was until his death, the National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, a Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, was a proud student of the revered University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University, and without mincing words, well read.

Odumakin’s early life started at the St. Augustine Primary School, Ondo State, where he had his elementary education from where he proceeded to CAC Grammar School, Edunabon, for his secondary education, and later to Oduduwa College, Ile-Ife, both in Osun State. He attended and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Studies from the Obafemi Awolowo University in 1989, and followed up his academic pursuit with another degree from the University of Ghana.

Known as a dogged fighter in matters of human relationship and rights, Odumakin played a key role in every facet of human endeavour where he had been privileged to feature. While a student in Ife, he featured prominently in campus politics and students unionism, rising to the position of the students Union President of his time.

He also featured conspicuously in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), a movement that fought the government of Sani Abacha after the annulment of the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election, which many people believed Chief MKO Abiola won.

As a prolific spokesperson, Odumakin was among the spokespersons of the Southern and Middle Belt Leader’s Forum (SMBLF) before joining the train of Muhammadu Buhari when he contested the 2011 Nigerian presidential election under the defunct Congress for Progressive Change, also as a spokesperson.

Odumakin found love in the cause of activism when he met his soulmate, Josephine Okei, in the gulag at Alagbon where they were locked up by the General Sani Abacha government for protesting and speaking out against the continuous incarceration of Abiola. They were further introduced by the late lawyer and popular rights activist, Gani Fawehinmi. Okei has just been transferred from Ilorin, Kwara State prison. Both lovebirds got married on November 4, 1997.

In 2014, during the government of Goodluck Jonathan, Odumakin and his wife were the only married couple among the 492-member 2014 National Conference which was held in Abuja, Nigeria.

Not a man who holds brief for wrong doing, he had critically spoken against his former boss, Muhammadu Buhari and his government for alleged incompetence among other misdemeanors. Odumakin has also remained a great campaigner of the Yoruba nation, speaking against whatever runs contrary to the affairs and beliefs of the Afenifere. He is also known to be a strong critic of the former Lagos State governor and National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and was said to write critically concerning Tinubu’s alleged age.

CONDOLENCE VISITS AT HIS OMOLE ESTATE, LAGOS HOME

The Omole Estate home of late human rights activist, Yinka Odumakin, was a beehive of activities since Saturday, April 3, 2021 when the death of the human rights fighter became public knowledge. Prominent Nigerians visited to express their condolences on the death of the activist, and solidarity with his wife, Joe Okei-Odumakin and the human rights world.

Among those whose presence were felt were Governor Kayode Fayemi, former Governor Gbenga Daniel, Lagos Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, Chief Dele Momodu, Senator Tokunboh Afikuyomi, Hon Mudashiru Obasa, Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, Saheed Saito among others.

In his condolence message, the former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel said that the Yoruba nation has lost one of its most valuable lions, describing him as intelligent, suave bold, consistent and constant.

On his own part, the Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, who signed the condolence register in conjunction with his wife, was rhetorical in his condolence, asking ‘Oh death, where’s thy sting?”

Noting that Yinka will be greatly missed, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, said the deceased was a true Nigerian, patriotic and genuine.

Celebrated journalist, Dele Momodu, recounted how shock he was at the news of his death, going down memory lane to bring to the fore how they related at the University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University.

He noted that the title of Senior Advocate of the Masses conferred on late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, was initiated and carried out by Yinka and himself, saying that Yinka was fit to be an accomplished historian.

“Our bond was natural. The story would be told elsewhere,” Momodu noted in his condolence message.

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, just like the deputy Governor used the opportunity to advise the Nigerian people to continue to be wary of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, saying that nobody should drop his guard as the disease is real and deadly.

More prominent Nigerians, on Wednesday paid condolence visit to the Odumakin residence to condole with Mrs Joe Okei-Odumakin and the rest of the family on the death of their bread winner, and human rights activist, Yinka Odumakin.

Among very notable personalities that made their presence felt were Nobel Laurette, Prof. Wole Soyinka, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Dimeji Bankole, Chairman, BISCON Group, Prince Bisi Olatilo, Fuji music exponent, Pasuma Wonder, Trinity House Pastor, Ituah Ighodalo, Senator representing Ekiti Central, Opeyemi Bamidele, Senator Iyiola Omisore and others.

In his message, Soyinka, the revered literary genius, was brief, but deep, describing the deceased as ‘a dogged fighter’ while Pastor Ighodalo commented on the fact that Odumakin was ‘a true compatriot, a committed fighter for freedom’ adding that his seed be blessed.

In his own words, Prince Olatilo eulogized Odumakin as a fighter till the very end, saying that the human rights world is consoled by the fact that he left very strong people behind.

Senator Bamidele noted that Odumakin was a typical example of the saying that everyone shall be remembered for what they have done, saying that the many good deeds Yinka is known for will outlived him, and make a way even for his generation yet unborn.

On Thursday, the likes of former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, who described Odumakin as selfless and principled to the end as well APC Women Leader, Mrs. Kemi Nelson among others, took their turns to visit the home of the departed activist.

HIS LYING IN STATE AT POLICE COLLEGE, LAGOS

The Nigerian Police College, Ikeja, Lagos, venue of Yinka Odumakin’s Tribute Night was in top notch Thursday as the who is who in Nigeria’s political, social, economic and human rights circle arrived in their numbers to bid the human right activist and renowned spokesman of the Afenifere, a worthy farewell.

The events of the day, which started with the lying in state of the deceased activist, witnessed a free flow of emotions among dignitaries, colleagues, family members and friends alike.

Having taking turns to pay desired respects to the deceased, who was referred to as a fallen hero, special guests also took turns to present heartwarming tributes that eulogised the life and times of the ebullient upholder of justice, who passed on to the great beyond on Good Friday, April 2, 2021 after a brief illness.

Coordinating the tributes, Pastor Jeromi, of the Trinity House Church, assisted stand up comedian, Omo Baba, invited Pastor Tony Oke to presented the day’s bible reading from the Book of John 11: 19 – 29.

WE LOST YINKA IN THE PEAK OF THE STRUGGLE – FEMI FALANA

In his tributes, Constitutional Lawyer, Femi Falana, went down memory lane, stating how his path crossed with Yinka in 1986 when he was dismissed from the Obafemi Awolowo University, where he was into radical activism. He narrated that Yinka had come to Lagos to seek his boss the late Alao Aka Bashorun’s assistance to return to studies, and he (Falana) was mandated to go and ensure that Yinka and seven others were restored to academic studies. Since then, he said, Yinka has remained a distinguished comrade in the struggle. He lamented amid emotions that ‘Yinka was lost in the peak of the struggle’, and advised politicians to ensure that Yinka’s dreams do not die.

“Yinka was a consistent activist, and the best way to honour Yinka is to rededicate ourselves to be more committed to the struggle Yinka believed in,” he added.

Falana challenged the authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, which has said that Yinka was an illustrious alumnus de-proscribe the students union of the institution, which has been in comatose for a while.

He continued: “Yinka dreamt that this country be rebuilt, retaken from those who has messed it up and that the provision of chapter two of the Constitution be put to work so that each of us can live a stress free life.”

Rounding off, he admonished Yinka’s wife, Joe, telling her not to allow people to miss Yinka by keeping up with the struggle.

For the immediate past President-General of the Ohaneze Ndigbo, Nnia John Nwodo, Yinka should be phenomenom to be replicated, asking the audience to emulate the life of the deceased.

“When you live in a country where your children are living below standard, and you keep quiet, you are not Yinka’ when you are afraid to speak about oppression, you are not Yinka; when you live in a country where election is rigged without speaking, you are not Yinka,” Nwodo advised.

He called on everyone to take upon himself a touch of Yinka Odumakin, and went ahead to congratulate Joe for the imprints Yinka left in the sand of time.

FOR YINKA, WHITE IS WHITE, BLACK IS BLACK – SEGUN MIMIKO

At this time, a short document featuring an interview Yinka and Joe jointly granted was presented, showcasing the intricate personality the couple shared, before a former governor of Ondo State, Segun Mimiko, informed the gathering that ‘for Yinka, white is white and black us black’, stressing that he said the way it was not minding whose ox is gored.

“The best tribute to offer Yinka is to recommit ourselves to the Nigeria of our dreams because restructuring is an idea whose time has come,” Mimiko said.

A former Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, who said he breezed into town to offer his condolences, without knowing that the lying in state was taking place, was brief in his remarks, reminding all present that “Yinka will be missed”.

YINKA WILL BE DIFFICULT TO REPLACE – AFENIFERE LEADER, AYO ADEBANJO

A nonagenarian, who is the president of Afenifere, and one of the mentors of Yinka Odumakin, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, paid glowing tribute to him, calling him courageous, committed and difficult to replace.

“Yinka was realistic, pursuing a course relentlessly and committedly. It is so difficult to talk about Yinka. I hereby urge those who love and believe in him to continue in the struggle,” he said.

HE FOLLOWED HIS BELIEF TO THE END – AARE IBA GANI ADAMS

The Aare of Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, appraised the deceased for his fearless struggle. He noted that though Yinka never held any political position in his lifetime, the clout he drew even at death is a testament of his importance.

“He followed what he believed and followed it through to the end,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to live with that attitude, and lauded him for his ideology, saying that the deceased was always on the same page with him. He sympathised with Joe, and promised to always keep in touch with the family.

HE WAS A DETRIBALISED FIGHTER WHO FELL IN HIS PRIME – GOV BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU

Lending his voice to the avalanche of tributes, Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said Yinka was a member of the Southern and Middle Belt Region where true federalism issues were discussed, and acknowledge him for his overlapping roles, which form the reason a great crowd that turned out in his honour.

Yinka wanted the best for Nigeria, for the Yoruba nation, and was completely detribalised. Until the very end, he kept going on, working hard for a Nigeria that will reflect true modern federalism. He was a fighter who fell in his prime. We will continue to hold on to the legacy he believed in. I call on comrades of like-mind to continue to push on as regards what Yinka believed in, lived for and died for,” Sanwo-Olu said.

YINKA WILL BE REMEMBERED FOR HIS SERVICES – HON SPEAKER FEMI GBAJABIAMILA

In his tribute, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, said though he never knew Yinka at close range, but his knowledge of him from a distance was that of admiration.

“He was a man who has been through the vicissitudes and turns of life and came out unscathed. We are not here talking about his school or circumstances of life, but his service,” he said.

The Speaker urged everyone to look back to the documentary, and ask himself what he want to be remembered for at the end. He condoled with the wife and praised her for being with the husband in trenches, and asked God to give her the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

HE WAS AN ENCYCLOPEDIA OF POSITIVE ACTIVISM – WIFE, JOE OKE-ODUMAKIN

It was a moment of high octane emotion as the chief mourner and wife of the deceased, Joe Okei-Odumakin, took the podium to deliver her tribute.

“I’m keeping a part of him, promising it will never grow cold. He was an encyclopedia of positive activism,” she reeled out from a voice ladened in suppressed sorrow.

The woman, who first had an encounter with the man that later became her husband in a prison yard, where both were detained for activism, concluded her message with a song, singing “When I remember Yinka, water run away me eye…”

Presiding Pastor of Trinity House, Ituah Ighodalo, who said he was representing Pastor Tunde Bakare, noted that Bakare could not come because he was highly emotional of Yinka’s death, and was tending to another assignment.

Taking the theme of his sermon from Psalm 49, Ighodalo admonished those who trust in their riches to desist from it, adding that Yinka ran his race and was committed to his struggle even in his sick bed.

“All will die…the rich and poor,” he warned, and told illustrative stories of the mortuary, hospital and prison and the grave yard as where people ought to visit to become more humble. He admonished that it is vanity to strive, fight to acquire what we did not bring to the world, nor would take away at death.

‘One day we will all lie down like Yinka in death and leave everything behind’

He noted that somethings are more important than money, which has become a synonym for idol worship, mutual distrust, divide and rule, greed, selfishness and dependence on self. Those thing, he said are wisdom , contentment and eternity among others.

“To Joe, through the love of God our saviour, all will be well. Though Yinka will not be replaced but he will be reproduced. Nigeria will be great again,” he concluded.

After an altar call, Ighodalo prayed for Joe, Yinka’s immediate family, the Afenifere family and other dignitaries.

The corpse was thereafter escorted to the hearse as the hymn Abide with Me rent the air.

Other dignitaries whose presence were felt at the event were Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, Senator Ade Tumobi, Chief of Staff to Lagos State governor, Taiwo Ajide, Demola Oyinlola, Senator Tokunboh Afikuyomi, CP Hakeem Odumosu, Comrade Ayodele Adewale and Pastor Tony Oke.

CANDLE LIGHT PROCESSION AT HOMETOWN, MORO, IFE, OSUN STATE

The candlelight procession for the departed human rights campaigner took place in his hometown in Moro, Ife North Local Government with a great turn out of colleagues, especially civil society groups, led by the deceased’s wife, Joe Oke-Odumakin.

The solemn procession took off from the Origbo Anglican Grammar School, Moro, with beaming lights and walked for distance of about three and half kilometres before returning to the point of departure.

THE FUNERAL SERVICE AND INTERMENT

Yinka’s journey to his last resting place in the great beyond began very early on Saturday morning at the Origbo Anglican Grammar School, Moro, Osun State with a heightened arrival of his remains, which was accompanied into the arena by community leaders, friends and family members, propelled by solemn music from Ebony Undettakers.

Led by the president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Wale Oke, and Yinka’s widow, the guests were guided to pay their last respects as the corpse lay in state.

It is imperative to note that the Delta State government sent delegations in solidarity with the widow of the deceased, who is an indigene. There was also delegation from the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams.

Following the lying in state was a special parade and procession mounted by the state Amotekun Corps in honour of the deceased, and capped it with three gun salute.

Officiated by Bishop Francis Wale Oke, and assisted by Pastor Aboyeji A. O, Pastor Toba Egunyemi, Pastor J. O. Adebisi, Pastor H. O. Fayomi, Pastor Adejumo S. O., and Pastor Tony Okei, the event kicked off in Ernest with the arrival of Osun, Oyo and Ekiti state governors, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, Mr. Seyi Makinde, Dr Kayode Fayemi and their entourage.

In recognition of what Yinka believed in, Gbenga Adeyinka, the anchor of the event, led all activist and social democracy campaigners in a solidarity song to bid the ‘fallen hero’ good night.

Again, as it was during the Tribute night in Lagos, a documentary on the couple was relayed.

With opening prayer from Pastor Toba Egunyemi, the service commenced with hymn rendition, When the Trumpet of the Lord shall Sound, followed by praise and worship by the Trinity House choir.

Afterwards, readings from the Bible taken by Pastor J O Adebisi (Revelation 7:9-17), and Pastor Tony Okei (John 14:1-6) in that order, with an interlude of hymn rendition, Nearer My God to Thee.

The choir of CAC DCC Moro also presented a number as well as saxophonist Michael Ajayi to the delight of the mourning crowd.

Highly struck by emotion, family members presented parting tributes, and said their last farewells, after the elewi presented ewi in honour of the deceased, paving the way for special number by Trinity Voices before Bishop Oke took centre stage for his sermon.

The Ooni of Ife’s tribute was presented by his representative, Solo Kemade Elegbade, who said in the kingdom of Ife, ‘we believe you are not dead’.

In his tribute, Ekiti State governor, Fayemi, told the guests that Yinka Odumakin was not a sessessionist, but a lover of Nigeria, who believed in the restructuring of the country to retrieve it from the canal.

The governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, recounted how much of a friend he was to him, saying that he spoke truth to power.

He reminded all dignitaries present of the need to live a life of integrity in other to make the country a better one.

The Leader of the Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo also paid tribute to Yinka albeit with sorrow as it is forbidden for the elder to be present at the funeral of the younger in Yoruba culture.

“Yinka was an Awoist to the core, an uncompromising Awoist. He was a progressive and will not tarry where there is dearth of progressive standard. He spoke truth to power irrespective of who is involved. He will replace Yinka; who will work without reward,” he said amid tears.

He enjoined everyone to emulate the fighting spirit of Yinka, pleaded that the best way to mourn Yinka is to find a replacement. He added that everyone he loves Yinka should fight against Fulanisation of Nigeria.

“To prevent recession, restructure this country,” he advised the government, calling President Muhammadu Buhari the first enemy of this country if he continues the way he is going.

In his tribute, the host governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, remarked that Yinka was a friend to all, and wished him a peaceful rest.

The Ooni of Ife presented a gift of the bust of Yinka to the family.

Joe Okei-Odumakin told the story of how much all the south west governors strived to see that Yinka lived, and thanked everyone who contributed to the live and times of Yinka.

“Yinka, my soulmate, my friend, my everlasting date, my comrade, you are not dead. What you stood for will be alive forever,” she lamented.

In his message, Bishop Oke reminded the people that a day like this will always come for everyone, asking that everyone should live a life pleasing unto God.

He prayed for the family, and asked God for release unto them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Pastor Aboyeji said the closing prayer as the corpse was moved to his resting place amid a recessional hymn, Through the Love of God Our Father.

The graveside ceremony was brief under the supervision of Bishop Oke, with only close family members in attendance.

With a prayer of blessings, the casket was lowered into the grave as the hymn, God Be with You Till We Meet Again, was rendered.

