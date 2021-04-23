Girls’ Club: Girls! Stop Crying over Your Lost Virginity!

By Evangelist Temilolu Okeowo

I know a good number of you feel bad whenever you see my posts on VIRGINITY wishing you could turn back the hands of time! Truth is, you would have preserved yourselves if you knew better AND IT’S NOT THE END OF THE WORLD, EVEN IF YOU WERE ONCE A PROSTITUTE! If God could honor and place Rahab the Canaanite prostitute in the lineage of Jesus Christ making her an ancestor and a biblical heroine then I tell you YOUR REPENTANCE AND DETERMINATION TO ABSTAIN FROM SEX TILL MARRIAGE COULD BE WHAT’LL MAKE GOD SHOWCASE YOU TO THE WORLD! YES!!!

God Himself knows too many of you were not properly prepared for the world’s perversion and its influence on young and innocent souls, also no one asks to be raped either as a child or an adult! Some of you are so crushed and scared of what your future spouse would think of you because you’re no longer virgins!What a WASTE of energy and emotions!

PLEASE PLEASE PRESERVE YOURSELF TILL MARRIAGE IF YOU’RE STILL A VIRGIN!

If you make your future partner an idol in your heart and get carried away with what he would think about your lost virginity rather than concentrate on God and let His power overhaul you and fine-tune you, YOU WILL END UP WITH THE WRONG MAN!

What matters now is a committed relationship with the one who created you and who exclusively knows and can control your life’s trajectory. YOU WILL BE AMAZED AT WHAT HE COULD DO TO A DEJECTED, REJECTED, BASHED, BATTERED, SCORNED AND “SEXUALLY-OVER-USED” LIFE!

Believe me if you can SURRENDER TO GOD ABSOLUTELY, when the man God pairs you up with arrives, he would MELT AT THE PRESENCE OF GOD IN YOUR LIFE! PERIOD! He doesn’t want to know what happened in your past! So why fret if you’re standing right before God? I congratulate you on your rebirth! Your life will never remain the same again.

However, if your virginity is intact and you are reading this, please save it for marriage, SAVE IT, SAVE IT, SAVE IT PLEASE!!! YOU STAND TO GAIN TOO MUCH AND I’M NOT TALKING ABOUT BEING AN ANGEL BEFORE YOUR HUSBAND! I’M TALKING ABOUT BECOMING A POWER HOUSE AND HAVING THE WORLD AT YOUR FEET!!!

MAY GOD HONOR YOU ALL ROUND AND MAY YOU END UP WITH A MAN THAT WOULD TREAT YOU LIKE GOLD!

FINAL WORD

Chastity does not belong to the past. It saves you a lot of trouble, preserves your beautiful destiny and stands you out from the crowd. You are better off not engaging in pre-marital and extra-marital sex. Stay chaste!

