Breaking: Odumakin: OAU Authorities Lift Ban on Students Unionism, Promise Election Soon

By Eric Elezuo

The Vice Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Prof Ogunbodede Eyitope, has announced the lifting of the ban on students unionism in the university.

The Vice Chancellor made the announcement while delivering his speech during a Civil Society and Pro-democracy Movement of Nigeria organised Hero of Democracy event in honour of late Yinka Odumakin.

The event was held at the Oduduwa Hall of the foremost institution this Friday.

The VC acknowledged that it was wrong to have banned unionism in the school, but the action was warranted as a result of forces beyond the control of the administration of the day.

He insisted that before the end of 2021, a credible election would have been conducted, and credible student representatives elected into various officers.

The announcement as expected erupted a loud from the crowd of students, who were clad in black outfit, in solidarity with the late Odumakin.

Yinka Odumakin was a former PRO of the institution during his student days. He was once dismissed from school for criticising the administration of then military president, General Ibrahim Babangida.

Yinka, who died on April 2, 2021, is due for burial on Saturday in his hometown, Moro, Ife North LGA, Osun State.

Among dignitaries present at the event were former governor of Ondo State, Segun Mimiko and Segun Mayegun.

Like this: Like Loading...