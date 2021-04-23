2023: APC Stalwart, Abisoye Fagade Speaks ” It’s The Turn Of Oyo Central”

As preparation for the 2023 general election gathers momentum, a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) in Oyo state, Mr Abisoye Fagade, has made a case for the concession of the gubernatorial ticket of the party to a competent and popular party faithful from Oyo Central Senatorial District “in the interest of fairness, equity and justice”.

The Senatorial district, which is made up of 11 local government councils, comprises of five federal constituencies with a widespread across Ibadan, Oyo and Ogbomoso geopolitical zones of the state is one of the three created in 1976.

Fagade, in a statement issued on Friday and made available to newsmen in Ibadan by his Personal Assistant (Media), Abiodun Alausa, stated that every town, local government area or zone was important in the quest to move the Pacesetter state forward and giving them equal opportunity to present their best candidate for the exalted position of Governor would go a long way to assist the cause of having a developed and prosperous Oyo state .

According to Fagade “As much as we are not claiming that one zone is standing on the way of the other in the scheme of things, it is imperative for all critical stakeholders to work out a template for rotation of power among the three Senatorial Districts in the state so that the Agodi Government House occupation would not be an exclusive right of a particular zone at the expense of others. Since there is no major town or local government council across the state which cannot boast of sons and daughters who are fit to be a governor, nothing should stop them from presenting them.

“A quick look at the available record would reveal that Oyo Central Senatorial district remains the most deprived or marginalized in the record of indigenes of the state who have governed since 1976.

“Only late Chief Kolapo Ishola from Akinyele Local Government area has ever been allowed to govern and he was in office for just 21 months out of the total 28 years of civilian rule in the history of our dear state.

“Therefore, it would not be out of place for political parties warming up for the 2023 general election, especially the APC, to zone their gubernatorial ticket to Oyo Central Senatorial district in the interest of fairness, justice and political exigency.

“As people are expecting the build-up to start in earnest very soon, attention has to shift to the district which parades the best materials but which has not been allowed to throw them up for the desired service. All of Lagelu, Atiba, Surulere, Akinyele, Egbeda, Afijio, Oluyole, Oyo East, Oyo West, Ogo-Oluwa and Ona-Ara can be trusted to field an ideal candidate for the good of the democratic process.” Fagade said.

The Ibadan-born investor also used the opportunity to felicitate with Muslims in the global community, especially those in Oyo state, on the occasion of this year’s Ramadan fast which, according to him, offers another chance for men and women to seek the face of Allah and rededicate themselves to sincere worship and upliftment of humanity in addition to being advocates of peace, harmony and togetherness.

“We also use this occasion to commiserate with our people in Agodi Spare Parts market and those in Bodija Plank market who were victims of separate infernos which recently claimed their means of livelihood and we pray God Almighty to grant them divine assistance which would enable them to recover from the unfortunate experience and also come back fully to continue their individual commercial activities in no time,” Fagade concluded.

