Fraud: EFCC Arrests, Detains Former Zamfara Gov, Yari

Eric 23 hours ago
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested the former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari.

Yari was arrested for alleged illegal financial dealings and misappropriation of funds, Guardian reports.

The former governor is being detained at the Sokoto office of the Commission.

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, confirming the arrest said Yari was interrogated for about seven hours before he was detained in Sokoto.

Some of the alleged financial infractions against Yari include the sum of $56,056.75 reportedly lodged in his account with Polaris Bank; N12.9m, N11.2m, $303m, N217,388.04 and $311.8m said to be kept in different accounts in the name of Yari and his companies.

