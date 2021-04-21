Comedienne Ada Jesus Dies at 22

Comedienne, Mercy Ada Jesus has died. She died in an Abuja hospital today April 21.

She suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night, April 20 and was rushed to the ICU where the doctors monitored her. Sadly, she lost the battle to the kidney ailment she had been battling with on Wednesday, April 21. She was 22 years old.

Ada Jesus was admitted to the hospital after she developed kidney disease. When her health took a turn for the worse, she went to ask for forgiveness from those she had spoken against in the past, including clergyman, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanemere Odumejeje, actress, Rita Edochie, and also some traditional worshipers.

Odumejeje’s and Rita Edochie’s initial refusal to forgive her got the attention of well-meaning Nigerians who decided to take care of her medical bills so that she can get dialysis. Her health which was said to have improved, took a different turn last night until she breathed her last.

Source: LIB

