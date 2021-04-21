Bandits Attack, Raze Military Base in Niger, Kill One

Bandits have attacked a military base in the Zazzaga community, Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

One civilian identified as Jacob Auta was killed and a military vehicle was stolen during the attack which took place around 4:00 pm on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses said the gunmen numbering about one hundred, came riding on motorcycles as they stormed the area, shooting sporadically at the camp.

The camp was razed and some military vehicles were also burnt during the attack.

Although the soldiers were able to repel the attack, their properties were burnt by the bandits.

A youth leader in the area, Usman Babangida told Channels Television that there was an exchange of fire between the military and the bandits which lasted for over an hour.

Some of the bandits were said to have been killed in the attack and their bodies taken away by the bandits.

“Some of their men were killed by the military, but they packed them and left them in one of the military vehicles,” Babangida said.

The camp was set up by the military in 2017 following incessant attacks in the area.

The latest attack on the military comes barely two weeks after bandits killed five soldiers, personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and a civilian in an attack in a military base located at Bassa community in Shiroro local government area if the state.

Ten persons were kidnapped with seven motorcycles stolen and military vehicles burnt down in the attack carried out weeks ago in communities including Allawa, Manta, Gurmana, Bassa and Kokki all in Shiroro council.

