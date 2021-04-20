Lagos Sets July for Local Council Polls

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), has said election into the in the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas in the State will be held in July.

Chairman of the Commission, Hon. Justice Ayotunde Phillips (rtd), in a statement issued on Tuesday assured stakeholders of the commission’s commitment to a free, fair, credible and an all-inclusive polls.

Phillip informed that the statutory notice for the conduct of the elections will be published.

The statement reads “Election into the offices of Chairman, Vice Chairman and Councillors in the 20 Local Government Councils and 37 LCDAs in Lagos State is scheduled to hold in July 2021.

“The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) the body charged with the statutory responsibility of electoral management and administration is committed to conducting a free, fair, credible and inclusive election. The Statutory Notice shall be published very soon,” the statement said in part.

