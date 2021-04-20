Headline

Jury Finds Derek Chauvin Guilty on all Counts in George Floyd’s Death

The jury of seven women and five men, which has been deliberating this Monday after three weeks of witness testimony, has found Officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts of murder of George Floyd.

Chauvin is charged with second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The third-degree murder charge had initially been dismissed, but it was reinstated after an appeals court ruling in an unrelated case established new grounds for it days before jury selection started.

Second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 40 years. Third-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 25 years. Second-degree manslaughter is punishable by up to 10 years.

Chauvin, who is white, knelt on Floyd’s neck for several minutes as Floyd, who was Black, was handcuffed and lying on the ground in May 2020.

