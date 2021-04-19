Potentiality Digest: You Will Become the Choice You Make

By Sodeeq Abdulakeem Sulyman

In any encounter you find yourself, you always have the power to make a choice. After you have made your choice, whatever choices you make will have power on you.” – Potentiality Builders

It is a fact that can’t be contested that life is being programmed to be operating on the Principle of Cause and Effect, which makes it easier for us to know that for every seed we sow, we shall reap. Or to put it in another way, whatever results you are earning today – positive or negative – is the outcome of what you have chosen to do in the past.

As a human being, you are made to encounter different things in life – interactions, deliberations, experience – and stuff like that, so that you can evolve to serve the purpose God has ordained for you. However, because some people see things from their own limitations, they always believed that it can’t be done. This poverty thinking of theirs has made them a victim of life; but to them, their life is normal by remaining in their comfort zones. Yomi Garnett was right when he asserted that “Each one of us is also the prison warder. The prison, itself, is our comfort zone.”

The foundation of every remarkable and admirable life is realising that at every point in time in their life, in their quest for becoming the persons of worth, in their drives for grooming the version that best reflects their identity, they are always left with choices to make and the fact that they realised that whatever choices they make will amount to something in their future propelled them to always endeavour to make the right choices. Their priorities on worthwhile gratifications prompted them to embrace what makes them grow, not what makes them groan. Barack Obama aptly says “…sometimes growing up hurts.”

The reason most people’s dreams were never realised, most potentiality were never fulfilled, most talents were never tapped, most promises were never manifest, most expectations were never met, most doors were never opened is not because of destiny; it is just a product of poor choices, failure to weigh how what they are choosing today will have a lasting impact on their future, their legacies.

Getting their choices right is what set some people on the pedestal of greatness. They don’t allow family pressure, poor family background, poor parental care and conditions, lack of formal education and other social limitations to blind them from seeing beyond their current status. They were ignited by the words of David Schwartz when he says, “Look at things not as they are, but as they can be. Visualization adds value to everything. A big thinker always visualizes what can be done in the future.”

Those who made the choices of remaining in their comfort zone settled for an easy life, which will later make their life difficult. But those who make hard choices are ready to face the difficult moments of their life to create the easy life they want. when Mark Zuckerbelg was making the choice that gives birth to Facebook, doubters saw nothing in the idea. See what Facebook is today. When Dele Momodu began Ovation Magazine, naysayers believed it won’t work. But see it today, what he established is now Ovation Media growing in leaps and bounds.

When you are at crossroads to make a choice, don’t always consider what will bring you immediate rewards. Always remember that every choice you make will later rise to either elevate or eliminate you. When making your choices, don’t settle for what bring immediate success but causes you to regret in the future, don’t consider what doesn’t add value to you now and your future. The value of life is to believe you have values to create and work towards it.

Most people end up not fulfilling their purpose not because they don’t have purpose or because their purpose is too big for them to accomplish, they just end up struggling with miserable life because of the poor choices they have made. Brian Tracy advised that “Before you step on the accelerator of your own life, you must develop absolute clarity about what you are really trying to accomplish.” If you have a clarity of what you want, you will always find delights in making the choices that will take you there.

SULYMAN, Sodeeq Abdulakeem is a Librarian, Author. He can be reached via +2348132226994. His new book titled: “The Path to Greatness,” foreword by Henry Ukazu, President and Founder of GLOEMI Inc., The Bronx, New York City, USA, is now available onhttps://bit.ly/Amzn-HS-TP2G

