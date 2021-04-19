Opposition Cries Foul As PDP Clears Rivers LG Poll

Despite withdrawing from the ballot, the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State was allotted votes in Saturday’s Local Government Elections conducted by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission.

Meanwhile, the People Democratic Party won all chairmanship and councillorship seats across the 2 -local government areas of the state.

The RSIEC Chairman, Justice George Omerejji (retd.), declared the results at the commission’s office in Port Harcourt on Sunday evening.

In some of the results announced, Omerejji declared the PDP winner of the Ahoada East Chairmanship contest with 35,483 votes, even as it also won the 13 wards of the LGA for the councillorship polls.

However, the APC that did not take part in the election got 84 votes.

Also, Omereji declared Dr Chidi Lloyd of the PDP the winner of the Emohua chairmanship seat with 93,980 votes, as the commission also declared the PDP winner of the 14 councillorship seat in the LGA.

In Etche, the PDP won the Etche chairmanship seat with 27, 883 votes and cleared the 18 seats of the wards, even as the party won the Gokana LGA chairmanship seat with 54,578 votes.

The APC got two votes for the chairmanship election. The PDP clinched all the 17 councillorship seats.

In Bonny LGA, the PDP won the chairmanship seat with 18,408 votes and swept all the 12 wards councillorship seats.

The party also won Asari Toru chairmanship with 63,727 votes and won all the 13 councillorship seats.

Mr Rowland Sekibo of the PDP won Akuku-Toru with 54, 883 votes for chairmanship while APC got 1.

Meanwhile, some opposition political parties accused RSIEC of bias and called for outright the cancellation of the poll.

They specifically all for cancellation of Ward 11, Abalama in Asari-Toru local government area of the state.

Candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Derego West told newsmen that RSIEC officials arrived the 31 polling units in the ward with fake result sheets.

Similarly, agent of the party in unit 13, Vincent Kelvin also alleged that ad hoc staff of the RSIEC rigged for the PDP.

This is as the Agent of the African Democratic Congress, Bestman Esperience, said, “There was no election because they refuse us to vote. PDP hijacked the result sheets in Analama, Ward 11.

But an agent of the PDP, Ofori Brown faulted the claims of rigging, saying the election was peaceful.

“I am a unit head, unit 8 and former coordinator for Governor Nyesom Wike. The election was peaceful and all is over. Everything was peaceful and they took the materials to the headquatwr in Buguma,” Brown added.

