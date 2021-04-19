Headline

Implement Full Autonomy for Judiciary, Senate Tells Governors

Eric 1 day ago
The senate has asked governors of the 36 states to implement full autonomy for the judiciary, saying that such is non-negotiable.

Opeyemi Bamidele, chairman of the senate committee on judiciary, human rights and legal matters, made the demand while addressing journalists in Abuja on Monday.

The Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) recently embarked on strike to protest the government’s failure to implement autonomy for the judiciary.

Bamidele said an independent judiciary is needed for true democracy in Nigeria, adding that no one stands to lose anything with such in place.

“Nobody stands to lose anything by granting independence to judiciary at the state level since it has been done at the national level,” he said.

“We are hereby calling on the state governors to do the needful because the independence of the judiciary is non- negotiable.

“No democracy can survive without being founded on the rule of law and independent judiciary.”

TheCable

