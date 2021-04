Ope Banwo Donates 100k to Ovation Palliatives for 20 Ogun Citizens

By Eric Elezuo

Motivational Speaker and Business Consultant, who is also the Chief Executive Officer at Mobisoft360 Inc, Dr Ope Banwo, has donated One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000) to 20 indigenes of Ogun State via the ever trusted Ovation Palliatives.

According to a statement by Ovation CEO, Chief Dele Momodu, the token has already been distributed to the 20 lucky persons.

They recipients are:

Bank Sort Code Bank Name Branch Account No. Amount

NIP011 FIRST BANK NIGERIA LIMITED Ayodeji Deborah Sango ota 3145488960 5000

NIP011 FIRST BANK NIGERIA LIMITED Adenike Oladosu Amunigun branch 3010231428 5000

NIP011 FIRST BANK NIGERIA LIMITED Ayodeji Olasinde Ota 3073525610 5000

NIP033 United Bank For Africa Plc Miracle Ifinedo Uniben 2107060644 5000

NIP035 Wema Bank Plc Adeola Ayorinde Idiroko ‘0232081417 5000

NIP044 Access Bank Arala Zaynab Ogba Aguda ‘0011701150 5000

NIP044 Access Bank Peter Bankole Ilaro Branch ‘0789003977 5000

NIP044 Access Bank Olukoya Ogunbanwo Durumi ‘0812765986 5000

NIP044 Access Bank Sojobi Filicia Ayobo ‘0036434523 5000

NIP044 Access Bank Babatunde Jimoh Abeokuta ‘0053946807 5000

NIP058 Guaranty Trust Bank Plc Oluwatosin Olushola Alagomeji ‘0010634782 5000

NIP058 Guaranty Trust Bank Plc Ismail Gbeletan Abeokuta ‘0217376601 5000

NIP058 Guaranty Trust Bank Plc Hakeem Hassan Apata ibadan ‘0030694458 5000

NIP058 Guaranty Trust Bank Plc Taibat Oyetayo Ijebu ode 10000 5000

NIP058 Guaranty Trust Bank Plc Ibukun Solarin Ijebu Ode ‘0050321996 5000

NIP058 Guaranty Trust Bank Plc Taiwo Adekoya Ijebu ode ‘0115017813 5000

NIP058 Guaranty Trust Bank Plc Aiyegbusii Ayoola Sagamu ‘0127179772 5000

NIP058 Guaranty Trust Bank Plc Motunrayo Adesanya Sagamu ‘0158416518 5000

NIP082 Key Stone Bank Ola Olafuyi Ikeja 6010084867 5000

NIP214 First City Monument Bank Plc Saka Hammed Sagamu 6963878013 5000

Total 100000

Like this: Like Loading...