Queendalyn Yurglee: God’s Own Musical Evangelist

By Eric Elezuo

Gospel music and gospel musicians come in different shapes and sizes, with diverse intentions and motive. While some are anointed to sing and make money for the sake of it, some are anointed to win back the lost souls to the Kingdom of God. This category has the gift of the indwelling Spirit of God, and are passionate to do the Lord’s biding, using the instrumentality of their voices and talents. Queendalyn Yurglee, a highly anointed singer and worshipper of the Most High God, belongs to this category.

Queendalyn may be a recording artist by profession and calling, she is an in-depth worshipper, a strong, focused and self driven individual with a sincere passion for God, by divine mandate. And that explains why her life’s motto is simply “Love”. It is therefore, not a surprise that she strives, on a daily basis, to live a life full of love for God and for humanity.

As a person, who can do all things through God that strengthens her, Queendalyn continually draws musical versatility from her journeys through different musical environments and mentors within the African continent and the United Kingdom. Consequently, she has invested 19 years of her life mastering the art of music, and excellent praise and worship to God. One can confidently say that she is an authority when it comes to giving God glory in the best of ways, using well engineered and modulated voice.

While learning through the ropes, the soulful singer worked as a vocal member of Tim Godfrey and the Xtreme Crew at its inception, and was a backup vocalist for Sammie Okposo, both of whom are renowned gospel artistes of Nigerian origin. She also has stints with Sonnie Badu (UK), Mike Aremu (UK Events), Sonny Neji, Segun Obe and many others. By God’s grace, she has featured on stage and album recordings with these mentors.

Born in the 80s, Queendalyn, who is the youngest of three children as well as the only child of her parents, has, by the same grace, shared same stages with world renowned artistes such as Angelique Kidjo, Israel Houghton, Donnie McClurkin, Hugh Masakela, Kim Burrell, to mention a few.

This is not forgetting back in the days when she cut her teeth in the art of worship as church front line/worship leader in The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Hillsong UK Maker’s House GH.

“I was trained with strict Christian values, and grew up understanding my calling, and my walk with God was engraved in my journey,” she said.

The very beautiful artiste, who grew up among boys, believes in ‘work hard to stand out’. She worships and serves presently with ICGC (Open Heavens), Ghana, and has attended many International award winning events including Kora Awards Durban (2005), Across the Naija UK (2008), and Africa Movie Awards Nigeria (2015).

The songstress is an award winner in waiting as she has been nominated for the Unsung Category of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA). The awards come up in June 2021.

Queendalyn, as a solo artiste, has some blockbuster songs in her kitty. Some of them are her debut single YOU ARE GOD (2020) which was followed closely by another hit single, JESUS (2021). It is no fairy tale that when she worships, the heavens are opened, and God’s Glory is evidently present. Visit www.queendalynyurglee.com for a mind-blowing experience.

Her belief in God, coupled with her clout in her God’s chosen profession, has led her to opening prominent events across Africa and the UK, as well as ministering at various programmes and conferences across the globe. She gathers her depth and versatility from a combination of Nigeria, UK and Ghana, as these three countries are imprinted in who she has come to become. In addition, her exploits stem from being anointed, spirit-filled, smart, eloquent, passionate, selfless, intelligent, self-motivated and ambitious.

Like a child of destiny, who she really is, Queendalyn started her musically career at the tender age of 13 as the youngest member of the choir. Her family was more or less musically inclined. Her mandate to divinely change lives using music spurred her on, and she was not deterred or intimidated by her small size in the midst of adults, and obviously better singers at the time. Her doggedness, determination, and commitment all combined to berth her at the point where she is today.

Functioning and overseeing the affairs of the Glory Ministry as the Chief Executive Officer, the child of God, who is popularly known as the Arkbearer among church members, well wishers and colleagues in the ministry, is a Bachelors of Science degree holder. She also has a Masters of Science degree in Business Management, and is currently undergoing tutelage at the Trinity Theology Seminary GH with a MASTERS IN ART OF MINISTRY in view. She also has a professional Diploma in Music from the Institute of Contemporary Music Performance. More of Queendalyn’s academic prowess and places of interest can be found via www.queendalynyurglee.com

Queendalyn also has space for corporate activities, and has spent about 13 years running her corporate world to a great advantage. Within that period, she was the Sales Manager & visual Merchandiser at Tommy Hilfiger in the UK. She also worked as Liaison d’affair at Brand Effect in Ghana as well as Comida Limited also in Ghana where she was the Chief Operations Officer.

More of her corporate endeavours involve a stint at Africa Cola Company, Ghana as Business Development Director and Atlantic group, Ghana where she was the Business Development Manager.

Presently, she is an entrepreneur of repute, establishing companies that solves various household challenges and more, including Spade Interiors, a Home and Office Interior styling and design company; Ine’s kitchen, which is versed in the production of dietary meals such as Mixed Granola, Granola bars, Greek Yoghurt and general catering services, and Yurglee Ventures, a Corporate profiling and branding company.

Queendalyn has the milk of human kindness running through her, and that has necessitated the establishment of QUEENDALYN YURGLEE FOUNDATION, which practically undertakes the empowerment of children and youths.

The notable woman of God, musical evangelist and philanthropist, is a sure bet when businesses that demands integrity, trust and honesty are negotiated. Without a doubt, God is using Queendalyn Yurglee!

She can be reached on the following handles: IG: @queendalynn FB: Queendalyn Yurglee Twitter: @yurglee and Youtube: Queendalyn Yurgiee

“I am at my best when I am deep in worship; at this point nothing matters,” she informed.

